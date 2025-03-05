Rebel News obtains EXCLUSIVE DOCS into cabinet meeting with terrorist leader

Minister Ya'ara Saks served as a political human shield during her infamous meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, a prominent Palestinian terrorist and Holocaust denier.

Ezra Levant
  |   March 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, exclusive documents on the Trudeau Liberal's infamous meeting between cabinet ministers and a prominent Palestinian terrorist. 

Two ministers, Melanie Joly and Ya’ara Saks, met with a senior terrorist leader and dictator named Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization circa 2004. "He literally has a university degree in Holocaust denial," said Ezra Levant. "That was his field of study."

"That’s so gross," he adds. "But it’s extra-gross when you learn that ... this meeting was after the Palestinian terror attack on southern Israel in 2023, where over a thousand people were killed, and more than 200 hostages taken, including women, children and even babies."

During the meeting, Minister Saks served as a political human shield. "No-one could say that Melanie Joly and Justin Trudeau were Jew-hating, terrorist supporters because, after all, there was a Jew right there, smiling, and holding the terrorist’s hand," Ezra said.

Imagine meeting and smiling with Abbas in a selfie. Could you imagine what kind of a Jew would accept that assignment?

Meanwhile, in a email dated April of 2024—just months after the terrorist attack—Saks met with leaders of the West Bank to discuss settler violence and reiterate Canada's support for the Palestinian people.

It also highlighted Canada's funding to UNRWA, a controversial UN agency whose members were allegedly involved in the October 7 massacre of Jews.

During the roundtable, she did not utter a peep on the terrorist attack. In fact, the only "violent" people discussed were Jews who live in the West Bank. No talk about Hamas or other Palestinian terrorist groups. 

"I did a word search for the word terrorism in this entire, 86-page document. And it appears only once," said Ezra, pointing to an excerpt from page five.

"Since last October, violence has increased in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as a result of Israeli military operations and terrorism by extremist settlers against Palestinians and their properties. Following repeated calls to hold violent extremist settlers accountable, several countries have announced sanctions against violent settlers, including the US and the UK."

Nowhere in this document do they say what happened in Israel. Yet, they only referred to Israeli Jews as violent extremists. Unreal.

GUEST: Rebel Reporter Angelica Toy on her confrontation of Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Mark Carney in Calgary, Alberta.

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-05 22:08:26 -0500
    On Israel, Liberals are antisemites. They all play follow the leader. I know because I worked in the federal government.

    Mark Carney is afraid of tough questions. He doesn’t want to blow his lead in the leadership race. And when he’s selected as leader and prime minister, he’ll drag out the dropping of the writ as long as he can.
  Bernhard Jatzezck
    commented 2025-03-05 21:01:43 -0500
    As the saying goes, politics makes for strange bedfellows.