The secret Aboriginal treaty threatening millions of BC property rights
John Carpay joins the show to break down the Musqueam agreement, which grants Aboriginal title over lands where millions of British Columbians live.
On February 20th, 2026, the federal government quietly signed a Rights Recognition Agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band of Vancouver, a group of roughly 1,500 people. Under this deal, the Musqueam claim Aboriginal title over Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, parts of Coquitlam, Surrey and Delta, land where more than two million Canadians of many ethnic backgrounds live.
At first glance, the Musqueam chief reassured the public that private property wouldn’t be affected. Yet the agreement explicitly grants Aboriginal title, which Canada’s Supreme Court has repeatedly defined as ownership of the land itself, not a symbolic gesture. The secrecy surrounding the negotiation only deepens the concern. For an agreement of such magnitude, affecting millions of citizens, transparency is not optional — it's mandatory.
John Carpay, executive director of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, joins Ezra on the show tonight, warning that this deal effectively creates a race-based third order of government in Vancouver. The Musqueam will have a formal political role alongside federal and provincial authorities, a framework unprecedented in Canadian law. This undermines the principle of equality before the law and risks stoking divisions among the city’s population.
The historical parallels are troubling. Canada has long opposed racially segregated laws abroad, notably apartheid in South Africa, yet this agreement introduces a form of governance that explicitly privileges one racial group over all others. While intended as a reconciliation measure, the Musqueam agreement threatens to inflame racial tensions rather than heal them.
Furthermore, the role of land acknowledgments in schools and public life appears hypocritical if such agreements continue to be enforced quietly. A statement of respect is meaningless if the underlying laws grant disproportionate control and privileges based solely on ancestry.
The takeaway is simple: Canadians deserve transparency, fairness and equal rights. Laws and agreements that privilege one racial group over others erode social cohesion and threaten property rights.
GUEST: John Carpay, Founder and President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
COMMENTS
Jayson Chabot commented 2026-03-10 23:20:03 -0400 FlagOur resident’s association (in Coquitlam, BC) is planning to host a Public Meeting (on April 11) where these Pieces of Legislation/Musqueam agreement are discussed. Any feedback (and advice) would be appreciated. Please feel free to pass along the alert to Drea Humphrey.
Danny Prusky commented 2026-03-10 23:18:14 -0400 FlagWhat was the motivation for this deal to begin with? We know what the Musqueam got. What did the government get for giving this power?
Jacqueline Cleroux commented 2026-03-10 23:17:49 -0400 FlagThe whole matter of property rights and how they are treated in Canada dates back to the adoption of a new Constitution for Canada in 1982 by the Pierre Trudeau government and provincial premiers of that era. While early parts of the Charter of rights and freedoms did contain provisions protecting private property rights, they were eventually removed from the Charter as provincial governments were concerned about this hampering their ability to regulate land use, environmental policy and resources. Although private property rights did not end up being protected, indigenous property rights were officially recognized and affirmed in the Charter. This set the stage for the big mess we see unfolding today. Were Canadian citizens informed of the decisions taken in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, because unfortunately, they lost an important right.
“We were here first.” Yeah, well, someone else was here before you. And someone else before them. How far back do we want to take this? Who cares? We’re all here now and the only way to get along is with equal rights for all, and special privileges for none. Otherwise we’re headed for a bloodbath, and I hope I’m wrong about that.
Bryan Poynter commented 2026-03-10 22:23:48 -0400 FlagThe Crown land in BC is BC Crown land not Federal, there is very little federal Crown land in BC.
Why is the Federal government treating over land? When the natives went onto Reserve lands, accepted government funds they effectively ceded their claim to any title as the natives east of BC did.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-03-10 22:23:34 -0400 FlagMonkeying with B. C. property rights is a provincial NDP tradition. I remember when the Dippers were first elected in 1972. One of Dave Barrett’s first policies was to form a provincial land bank, so that nobody (or was it just farmers?) actually owned property but, instead, “borrowed” it, presumably from “the people”.
I don’t recall how long that lasted as he and his party were chucked out of office in the next election.
Michael Guillery commented 2026-03-10 22:04:08 -0400 FlagSeems to me there’s an agenda to sow strife.
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-03-10 20:44:33 -0400 FlagSo Liberals and the rest of the lunatic left say Canada is systemically racist? It’s them who are making this country racist. Hypocrites!