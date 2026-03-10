The secret Aboriginal treaty threatening millions of BC property rights

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

On February 20th, 2026, the federal government quietly signed a Rights Recognition Agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band of Vancouver, a group of roughly 1,500 people. Under this deal, the Musqueam claim Aboriginal title over Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, parts of Coquitlam, Surrey and Delta, land where more than two million Canadians of many ethnic backgrounds live.

At first glance, the Musqueam chief reassured the public that private property wouldn’t be affected. Yet the agreement explicitly grants Aboriginal title, which Canada’s Supreme Court has repeatedly defined as ownership of the land itself, not a symbolic gesture. The secrecy surrounding the negotiation only deepens the concern. For an agreement of such magnitude, affecting millions of citizens, transparency is not optional — it's mandatory.

John Carpay, executive director of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, joins Ezra on the show tonight, warning that this deal effectively creates a race-based third order of government in Vancouver. The Musqueam will have a formal political role alongside federal and provincial authorities, a framework unprecedented in Canadian law. This undermines the principle of equality before the law and risks stoking divisions among the city’s population.

The historical parallels are troubling. Canada has long opposed racially segregated laws abroad, notably apartheid in South Africa, yet this agreement introduces a form of governance that explicitly privileges one racial group over all others. While intended as a reconciliation measure, the Musqueam agreement threatens to inflame racial tensions rather than heal them.

Furthermore, the role of land acknowledgments in schools and public life appears hypocritical if such agreements continue to be enforced quietly. A statement of respect is meaningless if the underlying laws grant disproportionate control and privileges based solely on ancestry.

The takeaway is simple: Canadians deserve transparency, fairness and equal rights. Laws and agreements that privilege one racial group over others erode social cohesion and threaten property rights.

GUEST: John Carpay, Founder and President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.