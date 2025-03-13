While Canadians focus on Trump tariffs and Carney, Trudeau's worst allies raid the bank

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, while Canadians debate Trump’s tariffs and Mark Carney’s rise, a more insidious drama unfolds: Justin Trudeau’s inner circle is raiding the public treasury in their final hours. This isn’t just mismanagement — it’s a calculated heist, executed under the guise of foreign aid and global goodwill.

As Trudeau jets off, making the most of his last-minute taxpayer-funded private flights and Carney prepares to take the reins, the outgoing Liberal elite are shoveling hundreds of millions to questionable causes, leaving Canadians to foot the bill.

The backdrop to this looting is a democracy in tatters. Parliament remains prorogued, leaving no oversight as Trudeau’s team empties the vault. Mark Carney’s ascent as Liberal leader raises more red flags. His victory in the party vote — 400,000 registered, but only 150,000 verified — reeks of manipulation.

Yet no mainstream journalist dares question it, and with candidates colluding, there’s no one to cry foul. Carney’s first foreign policy tweet, decrying Gaza’s electricity cutoff, signals he’s cut from the same cloth — more globalist posturing while Canada crumbles.

Trudeau’s exit doesn’t end the damage. His cronies are exploiting these last days, knowing a dissolved Parliament and a distracted public won’t stop them. Carney, with his globalist ties seems poised to perpetuate the mess.

Canadians deserve better: a government that locks the safe, not one that hands out keys to the vault. The media class won’t ask hard questions, and the deep state will resist reform. But if we don’t demand accountability now, this looting will become the norm. Time’s up for Trudeau’s gang; let’s not let Carney’s begin unchecked.

GUEST: James Manson, JCCF lawyer speaks as court dismisses appeal of Freedom Convoy in $290 million nuisance lawsuit.