Toronto Police attempted to shut down Rebel News Live over... public safety concerns?

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why did the Toronto Police Service try to kill Rebel News Live in Toronto?

The event featured an all-star cast of speakers including Donald Trump Jr., Viva Frei, Billboard Chris, Glenn Greenwald, Chris Pavlovski, April Hutchison and many more.

It was all in an effort to deliver a message to the Justin Trudeau Liberals that Canadian censorship has gone too far – and yes, the world is watching.

But the story behind the story is perhaps even more notable than the guest speakers.

THE EZRA LEVANT SHOW



Rumble LIVE: Free speech leaders join forces to condemn censorship



Rebel News and Rumble (@rumblevideo) host Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) to condemn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his censorship agenda.



Live from Toronto, some of the biggest names… pic.twitter.com/Han1g063ur — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 11, 2024

The crux of the matter is this: law enforcement and government agencies were doing everything they could to censor our event by shutting it down.

You read that correctly: the powers-that-be wanted to censor an anti-censorship event! In fact, they wanted to cancel it outright!

The Liberals loathe Rebel News almost as much as they hate democracy. They got creative, with Canada Lands informing us we had to pony up $50,000 so that several armed police officers could be there for “security” reasons.

Huh? We were hosting a forum regarding free speech and censorship… how would this become a public safety issue?

Nothing materialized that day, not even an illegally parked car. Since when does a venue have to pay the police to enforce the law? Thankfully, Rumble saved our bacon and paid the fee.

The crowd at Rumble Live in Toronto erupts in "Trump" chants after Donald Trump Jr. is asked about his father winning the 2024 US presidential election.



Watch more: https://t.co/kEP6TEugPT pic.twitter.com/kBicEIkDVs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 10, 2024

In the aftermath of our conference, it turns out that the attempt to torpedo our event was far worse than we could ever have imagined.

We filed a Freedom of Information request seeking documents from Toronto Police to uncover why our free speech conference posed such a clear and present danger in the first place.

It took months to get the relevant documents, with much of the information redacted. But what was readable is equal parts weird and disturbing.

Talk about a climate of fear, loathing and paranoia. Those documents resembled a chapter lifted from Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

