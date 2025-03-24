'For Canada' campaign launches against Mark Carney, the slippery globalist
We've got five weeks to expose Mark Carney, to vet him, and to show Canadians who he really is: a slippery globalist.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're launching a third-party campaign group separate from Rebel News. Let me explain.
"In Canada, we call our super PACs third-party campaign groups," clarified Ezra Levant. "That's basically a group that is unaffiliated with candidates ... fighting on issues, or they're promoting or attacking a candidate."
By registering a third-party group with Elections Canada, we can raise and spend up to $600,000 in this election. That's enough to do everything from renting a billboard truck, to sending out brochures targeting different politicians, to running national TV ads.
A look at the polls suggests he could snag the next Canadian election. But hold your horses—it's not a done deal.
From his connections to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to his insider business deals, Canadians who don't pay as close attention to politics have yet to hear about Carney's flaws.
His latest move saw him employ the co-founder of the Century Initiative; a radical group that wants to see Canada's population expand to 100 million by the year 2100.
So, buckle up, friends. We're in for a bumpy ride ahead of the April 28 election.
GUEST: Lorne Gunter, Senior Columnist, on Danielle Smith's comments on Trump and Poilievre.
COMMENTS
Cheryl Hirsche commented 2025-03-24 22:25:48 -0400 FlagEzra, love and support the idea of your Canada “PAC”. Thank you again for all your work!
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-03-24 21:58:43 -0400 Flag“Elbows up” is juvenile.
“Boots not suits” works.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-24 20:54:53 -0400 FlagLorn is right. Hammer away at the Liberal’s abysmal record and how they impoverished the “middle class.” Avoid the Liberal talking points, especially about Trump. So far, Poilievre’s team is doing that but they must go harder.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-03-24 20:49:59 -0400 FlagIn My opinion the Trump tariffs are not the front and center. These things can be worked out by dialogue. We have capable negotiators as the USA does. The leader is just the front man , Actual negotiating goes on behind closed doors. So to spend time on this is a waste of time. We can have Our own art of the deal. Now talk about Canadians losing freedom and being taxed to death, work provided by the private sector. These are things that need to be exposed. Mind You that is just the tip of the ice berg.
