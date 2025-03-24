'For Canada' campaign launches against Mark Carney, the slippery globalist

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're launching a third-party campaign group separate from Rebel News. Let me explain.

"In Canada, we call our super PACs third-party campaign groups," clarified Ezra Levant. "That's basically a group that is unaffiliated with candidates ... fighting on issues, or they're promoting or attacking a candidate."

By registering a third-party group with Elections Canada, we can raise and spend up to $600,000 in this election. That's enough to do everything from renting a billboard truck, to sending out brochures targeting different politicians, to running national TV ads.

We've got five weeks to expose Mark Carney, to vet him, and to show Canadians who he really is: a slippery globalist and central banker who hasn't lived in Canada for a decade.

A look at the polls suggests he could snag the next Canadian election. But hold your horses—it's not a done deal.

From his connections to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to his insider business deals, Canadians who don't pay as close attention to politics have yet to hear about Carney's flaws.

His latest move saw him employ the co-founder of the Century Initiative; a radical group that wants to see Canada's population expand to 100 million by the year 2100.

So, buckle up, friends. We're in for a bumpy ride ahead of the April 28 election.

GUEST: Lorne Gunter, Senior Columnist, on Danielle Smith's comments on Trump and Poilievre.