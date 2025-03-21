Mark Carney’s polling surge: don’t panic, Canada — it’s not over yet

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a look at polls suggesting Mark Carney could snag the next Canadian election.

But hold your horses — it’s not a done deal. I’m here to break down why this isn’t the Liberal victory lap the media wants you to think it is.

Fresh off a whirlwind trip to the U.K. to cover Tommy Robinson's latest legal battle, what's happening across the pond is a stark warning of where Canada could be headed if we don't push back against woke tyranny.

Polls are showing the Conservatives have squandered a massive lead, with Mark Carney now pulling ahead of Pierre Poilievre. But is this a real threat, or is it a sign of the Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats collapsing?

Canadians shouldn't by the hype — it's these NDP voters coalescing around Carney as a way to stop Poilievre. This is strategic voting, not a renewed Liberal lovefest.

Justin Trudeau's scandals are gone, replaced by Carney's slick resume. But he's not unbeatable, and we'll delve into why he's weaker than he may appear if you're only following the media party's news headlines.

From his connections to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to his insider business deals, Canadians who don't pay as close attention to politics have yet to hear about Carney's flaws. He's only been in front of the cameras regularly briefly, but he's already been snapping at reporters — even CBC's Rosemary Barton.

Carney's latest move has seen him employ the co-founder of the Century Initiative; a radical group that wants to see Canada's population expand to 100 million by the year 2100.

That's a gift to the Tories, opening the door to attack the Liberals on their immigration and crime failures.

Buckle up, friends. We could have an election call as soon as this weekend.

GUEST: Historian and U.S. foreign policy analyst Daniel Pipes joins the show to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.