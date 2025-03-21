Mark Carney’s polling surge: don’t panic, Canada — it’s not over yet
The Liberals, now led by Mark Carney, are rising in the polls. But is there more behind their sudden rise than just a switch from Carney to Trudeau? And can the Conservatives turn things around? Ezra Levant looks at what the Tories next move should be ahead of an upcoming election call.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a look at polls suggesting Mark Carney could snag the next Canadian election.
But hold your horses — it’s not a done deal. I’m here to break down why this isn’t the Liberal victory lap the media wants you to think it is.
Fresh off a whirlwind trip to the U.K. to cover Tommy Robinson's latest legal battle, what's happening across the pond is a stark warning of where Canada could be headed if we don't push back against woke tyranny.
Polls are showing the Conservatives have squandered a massive lead, with Mark Carney now pulling ahead of Pierre Poilievre. But is this a real threat, or is it a sign of the Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats collapsing?
Canadians shouldn't by the hype — it's these NDP voters coalescing around Carney as a way to stop Poilievre. This is strategic voting, not a renewed Liberal lovefest.
Justin Trudeau's scandals are gone, replaced by Carney's slick resume. But he's not unbeatable, and we'll delve into why he's weaker than he may appear if you're only following the media party's news headlines.
From his connections to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to his insider business deals, Canadians who don't pay as close attention to politics have yet to hear about Carney's flaws. He's only been in front of the cameras regularly briefly, but he's already been snapping at reporters — even CBC's Rosemary Barton.
Carney's latest move has seen him employ the co-founder of the Century Initiative; a radical group that wants to see Canada's population expand to 100 million by the year 2100.
That's a gift to the Tories, opening the door to attack the Liberals on their immigration and crime failures.
Buckle up, friends. We could have an election call as soon as this weekend.
GUEST: Historian and U.S. foreign policy analyst Daniel Pipes joins the show to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
COMMENTS
-
James Henry commented 2025-03-21 21:56:59 -0400 FlagThere is a campaign to have yet. I’m betting that Poilievre is good enough on his feet and clever enough to help Canadians see that choosing Carney/Liberals is choosing PAID (Political Assistance In Dying). And Ezra was right; be very sceptical of “Team Canada” BS. What Canada warrants our patriotism? The imperfect one founded by great statesmen and thinkers like Sir John A? Or the genocidal, racist, gender affirming transphobic, Nazi, Fascist Canada of today?
-
-
Duane Pedersen commented 2025-03-21 21:09:15 -0400 FlagThis is worry as Canadians dont seem to see the evil in Carney he is part of the world economic club if the liberals get in again time to leave Canada
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-21 21:05:15 -0400 FlagGood point about polls. They’ve been proven wrong many times in the past. But Liberals will make the most about those polls which show Carney is in the lead.
Gazans are truly brainwashed. Just listen to them talk about Israel. They sound like they’re from an alternate universe. They must be utterly defeated like Nazi Germany and Japan. So what if there are neutral Gazans. It’s the fanatics which must be destroyed as they try to destroy Israelis.
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-03-21 21:02:08 -0400 FlagIf a poll was conducted in Western Canada, I wonder what it would say?
-
James Henry commented 2025-03-21 21:01:52 -0400 FlagGreat interview with Dr. Pipes. Well worth the time to watch.