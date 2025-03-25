Mark Carney champions 'net zero wokeness' over profits

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, is Mark Carney in trouble for trying to extort banks? I'll give you some details.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) is an independent, private-sector-led initiative focused on mobilizing capital and removing barriers to investment in the global transition from fossil fuels.

Mark Carney, the former GFANZ co-chair, pressured companies to leave it in the ground, while he jetted around in private jets.

He advocated for ESG, or environmental, social and governance, which is the corporate version of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion. It backs a transition from the carbon economy by shutting down the oil sands.

Carney's part of a global group of elite VIPs that conspired in Glasgow to kill the world's energy systems.

As co-chair, he pressured companies to divest—not for financial reasons, which is the fiduciary duty of officers and directors of a company—but based on ideology.

Self-evidently, these globalists care more about wokeness than shareholder profits.

