Mark Carney champions 'net zero wokeness' over profits
Carney pressured companies to leave conventional oil and gas in the ground, while he jetted around in private jets.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, is Mark Carney in trouble for trying to extort banks? I'll give you some details.
The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) is an independent, private-sector-led initiative focused on mobilizing capital and removing barriers to investment in the global transition from fossil fuels.
Mark Carney, the former GFANZ co-chair, pressured companies to leave it in the ground, while he jetted around in private jets.
He advocated for ESG, or environmental, social and governance, which is the corporate version of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion. It backs a transition from the carbon economy by shutting down the oil sands.
Carney's part of a global group of elite VIPs that conspired in Glasgow to kill the world's energy systems.
As co-chair, he pressured companies to divest—not for financial reasons, which is the fiduciary duty of officers and directors of a company—but based on ideology.
Self-evidently, these globalists care more about wokeness than shareholder profits.
GUEST: Lawyer Lisa Bildy discusses Amy Hamm's free speech case.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-25 20:54:57 -0400 FlagCOVID mania and ESG/DEI mainia are the same in that it’s a mass psychosis. I’m no psychiatrist but I recognize a craze when one happens. Most of those are harmless but the COVID and wokeness ones were pushed by leftists. And we citizens were the worst hit by both. It’s time to rebel en mass against nonsense of any sort.