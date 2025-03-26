Did Mark Carney engage in extortion towards U.S. oil and gas companies?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney is under fire — and for good reason. Serious questions swirl around his vast wealth, his cozy government ties and a U.S. Congressional investigation into whether he ran a “climate cartel” that extorted oil and gas companies.

The man who’s spent years shaping global economic policy now faces accusations of leveraging insider knowledge for personal gain while pushing an extremist green agenda. This scandal demands scrutiny.

Let’s start with the money. Carney’s fortune is eyebrow-raising, especially given his career path: public servant at the Bank of England, UN climate envoy and economic advisor to Justin Trudeau.

How does one amass such wealth on a government salary? The answer lies in Brookfield Asset Management, the investment giant he chairs. Think of it as a mini-BlackRock, moving billions, picking winners and losers in the market. If you’re advising world leaders on budgets and climate policies while running a firm that profits from those very decisions, you’ve got a cheat code to riches. That’s not capitalism — it’s cronyism dressed up as virtue.

The conflict of interest is glaring. As Trudeau’s advisor, Carney had a front-row seat to Canada’s economic playbook. He knew what was coming — tax breaks, green subsidies, energy regulations — before the ink dried. Meanwhile, Brookfield invested heavily in wind, solar and electric vehicles, sectors Carney championed for a decade. He won’t disclose his assets or sell his stocks, even as he stakes his claim on Canada’s top job.

Compare that to David Sacks, Trump’s cryptocurrency czar, who ditched $1 billion in crypto profits to avoid conflicts. Carney’s refusal to divest reeks of arrogance — he’s not here to serve Canada; he’s here to cash in.

Then there’s the U.S. Congressional probe. Last year, the House Judiciary Committee deposed Carney over his role in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a group he co-chairs. The accusation? He led a “climate cartel” that strong-armed companies into adopting net-zero policies, threatening their boards and bottom lines if they didn’t comply. Think mafia-style shakedowns, not tree-hugging idealism.

The committee’s report, “Sustainability Shakedown,” details how GFANZ, alongside BlackRock and State Street, pressured ExxonMobil to slash production, even as Americans demanded affordable energy. When Exxon resisted, the cartel allegedly muscled in climate-friendly board members. This isn’t about saving the planet—it’s about control.

Carney’s obsession with net zero is relentless. He’s pushed Canada to bet billions on shutting down oil sands and coal, calling it a “transition.” But what if people don’t want unreliable wind turbines or solar panels that fail when the sun sets? What if they’ve noticed energy poverty spiking — pensioners freezing, steel mills closing — because of these policies? Carney doesn’t care. In his deposition, he admitted pressuring financial institutions to choke funding for fossil fuels, insisting half the world’s coal reserves must stay buried to meet Paris climate goals. It’s a crusade, and he’s the high priest.

Here’s the kicker: Carney’s not even Canadian — at least, not fully. In April 2024, he testified he lived in the UK, advising the British PM on net-zero laws. “I live in a country… the United Kingdom,” he said, framing himself as a Brit enforcing a legal mandate to decarbonize. When did he move back to Canada? Has he? The guy parachuted into power without an election, and now he’s dodging questions about his residency and riches.

His story shifts like sand — first, he’s got “some real estate,” then he’s indignant at being asked. Transparency isn’t his forte. But as Congress digs deeper and his conflicts pile up, one thing’s clear: Mark Carney’s not just playing the game — he’s rigging it. Canada deserves better than a climate kingpin with a cartel in his pocket.

GUEST: Kat Kanada on contributing for FOR CANADA for the election campaign month