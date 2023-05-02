Pastor Artur's fight against government overreach continues

E-transfer (Canada):

In Lethbridge, Alberta, Pastor Artur Pawlowski has become a controversial figure. Facing multiple charges, including criminal offences and violations of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act, Pawlowski supporters have rallied behind him as he fights against what they see as government overreach.

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is on the scene where Pastor Artur, who has now become the first person charged — and now convicted — under this piece of provincial legislation, originally drafted in the aftermath of railway and pipeline protests in the early portion of 2020.

Artur, a Christian pastor with a history of ministering to the poor and homeless, has faced legal troubles for decades, although he has never been convicted of a crime.

His outspoken opposition to lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic has put him in the crosshairs of the government. He became the first client of The Democracy Fund, a charity dedicated to defending civil liberties in court.

Pastor Artur's most recent trial stemmed from a 17-minute sermon he delivered to truckers during the trucker convoy. The sermon touched on themes of solidarity and peaceful civil disobedience, drawing inspiration from the Solidarnosc movement in Poland. No witnesses were called during the trial, and the entire case was based on the content of the sermon.

The charges Pastor Artur faced included both criminal code offenses and violations of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act. The latter, which has never been used before, was designed to protect against eco-terrorism and Greenpeace stunts.

Critics argue that using the law against Pastor Artur is an abuse of power and an infringement on his right to free speech.

The trial outcome could now lead to further legal battles, with Pawlowski's lawyers prepared to challenge the constitutionality of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act if necessary.

The government's obsession with prosecuting Pastor Artur raises questions about the motives behind the charges which originated under the previous government, led by Jason Kenney.

New premier, Danielle Smith, has campaigned on the promise of throwing out such cases, but the media and government continue to push for convictions.

The drawn-out legal process is itself a form of punishment for Pastor Artur, who has become a symbol of resistance against government overreach and restrictions on freedom of speech.

His case emphasizes the importance of this case for civil liberties and the broader community as the fight for free speech and the right to peacefully protest continues.