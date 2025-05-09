Eastern Canadians resent Trump tariffs, yet punish freedom-loving Albertans

Alberta faces genuine animosity, with only those Albertans opposing the oil and gas industry being respected.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Albertans are questioning what Torontonians and Montrealers think of Canada’s treatment of the beloved province.

Just as Eastern Canadians resented Trump's tariffs on their industries, Albertans feel their autonomy is challenged by Ottawa's actions, which go beyond tariffs to include pipeline blockades and industry threats, disproportionately affecting Alberta and Saskatchewan, who contribute significantly to Canada's finances.

While Quebec's separatism garnered supportive responses from the Canadian establishment, Alberta faces genuine animosity, with only those Albertans opposing the oil and gas industry being respected. 

The media often attacks those who are genuinely "Albertan." 

Westerners are weary of Ottawa's long-standing economic pressures, akin to Trump's tactics but from within their own country. 

Ezra advises against using divisive language similar to that used against the trucker convoy, as it reveals animosity towards Alberta. 

The Canadian establishment's criticism of Trump's economic bullying is hypocritical given their treatment of Alberta. 

Rebel News has planned town hall meetings in Edmonton and Calgary for May 12 and 14. Ezra emphasizes respectful journalistic coverage on Canada’s national unity crisis.

GUEST: Sam Cooper of Bureau News on the family of former Conservative candidate Joe Tay being apprehended by Hong Kong authorities. 

Please help Rebel News stand up for Alberta!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing Alberta for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. Alberta’s not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-09 20:41:11 -0400 Flag
    Thanks, Ezra, for letting easterners know why we Albertans are so upset. Ottawa has stifled us for many decades. We’re their piggy bank and that’s all they think of us as being. Even when we had Albertans like Stephen Harper in Ottawa, we didn’t get the respect we deserve. We ought to form a country called Saskberta with Lloydminster as its capital.