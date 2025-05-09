Eastern Canadians resent Trump tariffs, yet punish freedom-loving Albertans

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Albertans are questioning what Torontonians and Montrealers think of Canada’s treatment of the beloved province.

Just as Eastern Canadians resented Trump's tariffs on their industries, Albertans feel their autonomy is challenged by Ottawa's actions, which go beyond tariffs to include pipeline blockades and industry threats, disproportionately affecting Alberta and Saskatchewan, who contribute significantly to Canada's finances.

While Quebec's separatism garnered supportive responses from the Canadian establishment, Alberta faces genuine animosity, with only those Albertans opposing the oil and gas industry being respected.

The media often attacks those who are genuinely "Albertan."

Westerners are weary of Ottawa's long-standing economic pressures, akin to Trump's tactics but from within their own country.

Ezra advises against using divisive language similar to that used against the trucker convoy, as it reveals animosity towards Alberta.

The Canadian establishment's criticism of Trump's economic bullying is hypocritical given their treatment of Alberta.

Rebel News has planned town hall meetings in Edmonton and Calgary for May 12 and 14. Ezra emphasizes respectful journalistic coverage on Canada’s national unity crisis.

GUEST: Sam Cooper of Bureau News on the family of former Conservative candidate Joe Tay being apprehended by Hong Kong authorities.