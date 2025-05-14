Alberta secession is no longer just a rural movement

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a discussion about Alberta independence with Derek Fildebrandt from the Western Standard.

Ezra, originally from Alberta but living in Toronto, acknowledges the Western Standard as a key voice for Albertans. Fildebrandt explains their revival as an online publication in 2019 to address the gap in independent Western media, now with offices across Western Canada and beyond.

Ezra then criticizes Andrew Coyne's column in the Globe and Mail, which he sees as dismissing Albertan grievances, contrasting it with the deference shown to Quebec. He anticipates increasing demonization of Alberta.

Alberta just opened the door to separation—and we’re done getting screwed



Let me (@SheilaGunnReid) be clear: This isn’t a meme. It’s not wishful thinking. This is a legal path to independence. And it just became achievable.



Mark Carney is Prime Minister.



Ontario, Quebec, and… pic.twitter.com/9bZVyMX7pv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 1, 2025

Fildebrandt notes the patronizing tone of Eastern media explaining the West to itself and dismissing the right to leave, referencing historical examples of nations breaking apart. He distinguishes between using independence as leverage and a genuine desire for it.

The discussion covers the practicalities of Alberta independence, suggesting daily life wouldn't drastically change immediately, but Alberta would be richer and control its policies.

Ezra questions if Alberta and Saskatchewan are in a revolutionary period, suggesting recognition post-independence would define it. Fildebrandt highlights the desire for decentralization from Ottawa and "repatriation" of the constitution.

The conversation shifts to the Clarity Act and the challenges of negotiating departure with Ottawa and other provinces, fearing "poison pills." Fildebrandt emphasizes the importance of international recognition, particularly from the U.S., for immediate independence.

The publisher observes a major shift: senior business leaders privately back independence, moving it beyond a rural issue. This is expected to boost the movement's credibility and funding. Concerns exist regarding potential interference in a referendum by foreign entities, including Ottawa.

Finally, Ezra brings up the Charlottetown Accord as examples where establishment consensus was overturned by popular vote.

Fildebrandt assesses Alberta's independence probability at one in three, a notable rise. He predicts a Manning-esque leader will arise from financially invested independence supporters, with Saskatchewan likely following, but B.C. unlikely to join initially.