Alberta secession is no longer just a rural movement

Fildebrandt assesses Alberta's independence probability at one in three, with Saskatchewan likely to follow.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a discussion about Alberta independence with Derek Fildebrandt from the Western Standard.

Ezra, originally from Alberta but living in Toronto, acknowledges the Western Standard as a key voice for Albertans. Fildebrandt explains their revival as an online publication in 2019 to address the gap in independent Western media, now with offices across Western Canada and beyond.

Ezra then criticizes Andrew Coyne's column in the Globe and Mail, which he sees as dismissing Albertan grievances, contrasting it with the deference shown to Quebec. He anticipates increasing demonization of Alberta. 

Fildebrandt notes the patronizing tone of Eastern media explaining the West to itself and dismissing the right to leave, referencing historical examples of nations breaking apart. He distinguishes between using independence as leverage and a genuine desire for it.

The discussion covers the practicalities of Alberta independence, suggesting daily life wouldn't drastically change immediately, but Alberta would be richer and control its policies. 

Ezra questions if Alberta and Saskatchewan are in a revolutionary period, suggesting recognition post-independence would define it. Fildebrandt highlights the desire for decentralization from Ottawa and "repatriation" of the constitution.

The conversation shifts to the Clarity Act and the challenges of negotiating departure with Ottawa and other provinces, fearing "poison pills." Fildebrandt emphasizes the importance of international recognition, particularly from the U.S., for immediate independence. 

The publisher observes a major shift: senior business leaders privately back independence, moving it beyond a rural issue. This is expected to boost the movement's credibility and funding. Concerns exist regarding potential interference in a referendum by foreign entities, including Ottawa.

Finally, Ezra brings up the Charlottetown Accord as examples where establishment consensus was overturned by popular vote. 

Fildebrandt assesses Alberta's independence probability at one in three, a notable rise. He predicts a Manning-esque leader will arise from financially invested independence supporters, with Saskatchewan likely following, but B.C. unlikely to join initially.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.