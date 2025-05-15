Carney delays budget, appoints clueless cabinet during unity crisis

Ezra Levant
  |   May 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney's government is off to a disastrous start — just days after appointing a new cabinet.

Four cabinet ministers. Four disastrous statements. And Carney's delayed budget and Parliament's recess further highlight governmental dysfunction. 

Thus, the question arises: if Alberta were independent, would it join Canada under current terms?

Alberta sends billions through fiscal transfers and equalization to other provinces while its oil and gas workers are demonized and their jobs threatened by a "transition" to non-existent "green jobs" funded by their taxes. 

This disrespect echoes grievances in the U.S. Declaration of Independence regarding overbearing officials and unfair taxation. 

Beyond tangible issues, the emotional ties binding Canada are fraying, especially with perceived animosity towards the West in media and power structures. 

The idea of joining Canada today faces significant financial disincentives for Alberta, and other regions might feel the same. 

Freedoms are eroding, the dollar weakens, the economy is in recession, housing is unaffordable, and streets are impacted by migration issues. Alberta leaving could trigger further separations. 

Separatist sentiments evoke mottos like "anything is possible" or "we can do so much better," reflecting dissatisfaction beyond just Alberta. 

Recent cabinet minister statements exemplify the problems: Anita Anand's anti-Israel stance, a Justice Minister's entitlement, a Heritage Minister's misleading pipeline announcement, and a Housing Minister's illogical affordability plan. 

So, the question remains: wouldn't separation be preferable?

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano on Mark Carney not proposing a budget for Canadians.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-15 20:39:37 -0400 Flag
    Alberta’s situation is like having a spouse who dominates and spends like a sailor on shore leave. Who wants that in their lives? And if we Albertans did ditch Ottawa, we would be much closer to the seat of power in Lloydminster, the new capital of Saskberta. Ottawa is like a distant power which taxes the life out of us. We, like the American colonists, would be far and away better off going our own way.