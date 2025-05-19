Does Canada have an identity beyond 'not being American?'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Journalist Tristin Hopper discusses his new book, "Don't Be Canada," a humorous yet serious critique of Canada.

He notes a shift in his perspective since October 7th, 2023, observing a radicalization in Canada regarding terrorism and antisemitism, contrasting it with Canada's self-image.

Hopper believes Canada is uniquely flawed due to a lack of realistic understanding of the country's issues. He argues against complacency and the idea that Canada is immune to problems, noting a decline in areas like corruption and living standards.

While published by Sutherland House, known for conservative books, Harper hasn't received attention from mainstream media like the CBC, despite the book's potentially broad appeal and discussion points.

The title and cover are deliberately provocative, aiming to spark debate about Canadian identity beyond simply "not being American."

Ultimately, Hopper wrote the book out of concern for Canada's future and hopes to encourage a more realistic outlook to address its challenges.