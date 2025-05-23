Trump confronts antisemitism at Harvard, while Canada aids and abets

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, President Donald Trump is confronting antisemitism at Harvard, action Canada hasn't taken.

While Canada hesitates to deport foreign citizens at hate marches unless convicted of hate crimes — a rare occurrence — Trump's response to universities tolerating antisemitism has been strong.

He's freezing grants and, most significantly, revoked Harvard's right to bring in foreign students due to pro-terrorist conduct, collaboration with China, and failure to address antisemitism and violence on campus.

This move holds Harvard accountable for its toxic climate, including discrimination against Jewish students and partnerships with problematic foreign entities.

PM Mark Carney uses a heckler's interruption to justify online censorship, blaming the US for a "sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, conspiracy theories," describing it as a "pollution" that "washes over our borders." pic.twitter.com/TV2auh3jTt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 11, 2025

Ezra contrasts this decisive action with Canada's perceived inaction and hopes for a similar government here.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand seemingly increased support for Hamas and criticism of Israel, prompting a strong reaction from Netanyahu regarding a letter condemning Israel co-signed by Canada, France, and the UK.

Compared to Trump's regional peace efforts, these leaders' criticism of Israel and financial support of Hamas via the UN is likely a domestic political tactic to gain Muslim and antisemitic votes.

This demonization of Israel emboldens Islamists, as seen in the D.C. assassination of two young Jews by a Hamas supporter, suggesting Canadian Jews will face worsening conditions given Carney's continued praise of terrorists.

Pierre Poilievre tells @EzraLevant that punishment for Hamas supporters calling for the destruction of Israel already exists in the Criminal Code, urging police to take action.



Non-citizens found guilty should be deported, he adds.https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/JQw8aHINcq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2023

In 2023, Ezra asked Pierre Poilievre what would happen if a foreign citizen — like a temporary foreign worker or an international student — and they’re attending antisemitic hate marches.

Would he deport them? Poilievre said only if they were convicted of a hate crime.

Despite potentially thousands of foreign participants in hate crime marches, no foreign student or worker has been charged, prosecuted, or convicted.

Deporting hateful foreigners (non-citizens) shouldn't require such a high threshold, contrary to Poilievre's assertion, especially given the lack of such deportations in the last 18 months.

Hate crime prosecutions are infrequent, specific, and difficult to secure, which is appropriate.

GUEST: Drea Humphrey reports on the ostrich reportedly shot dead by drone at Universal Ostrich Farm.