Trump confronts antisemitism at Harvard, while Canada aids and abets

While Canada emboldens hateful foreigners, Trump's response to antisemitism has been strong.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, President Donald Trump is confronting antisemitism at Harvard, action Canada hasn't taken. 

While Canada hesitates to deport foreign citizens at hate marches unless convicted of hate crimes — a rare occurrence — Trump's response to universities tolerating antisemitism has been strong. 

He's freezing grants and, most significantly, revoked Harvard's right to bring in foreign students due to pro-terrorist conduct, collaboration with China, and failure to address antisemitism and violence on campus. 

This move holds Harvard accountable for its toxic climate, including discrimination against Jewish students and partnerships with problematic foreign entities. 

Ezra contrasts this decisive action with Canada's perceived inaction and hopes for a similar government here.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand seemingly increased support for Hamas and criticism of Israel, prompting a strong reaction from Netanyahu regarding a letter condemning Israel co-signed by Canada, France, and the UK.

Compared to Trump's regional peace efforts, these leaders' criticism of Israel and financial support of Hamas via the UN is likely a domestic political tactic to gain Muslim and antisemitic votes. 

This demonization of Israel emboldens Islamists, as seen in the D.C. assassination of two young Jews by a Hamas supporter, suggesting Canadian Jews will face worsening conditions given Carney's continued praise of terrorists.

In 2023, Ezra asked Pierre Poilievre what would happen if a foreign citizen — like a temporary foreign worker or an international student — and they’re attending antisemitic hate marches.

Would he deport them? Poilievre said only if they were convicted of a hate crime. 

Despite potentially thousands of foreign participants in hate crime marches, no foreign student or worker has been charged, prosecuted, or convicted.

Deporting hateful foreigners (non-citizens) shouldn't require such a high threshold, contrary to Poilievre's assertion, especially given the lack of such deportations in the last 18 months.

Hate crime prosecutions are infrequent, specific, and difficult to secure, which is appropriate.

GUEST: Drea Humphrey reports on the ostrich reportedly shot dead by drone at Universal Ostrich Farm.

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2025-05-23 22:35:50 -0400 Flag
    According to this story, at least one, possibly two ostriches were targeted by an armed drone in the middle of the night. As I understand it, armed drones are restricted weapons, available only to government agencies. This attack has the hallmark of raw terror and intimidation tactics on the part of the federal government. This is lawless totalitarianism.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-23 21:08:12 -0400 Flag
    EVIL! That’s what Canada has become. While Trump is holding foreign leaders accountable, we have a government which favours Hamas and wants perfectly healthy ostriches dead. All this is just part of why so many people here in Alberta separate from that sinking ship of state called Canada. Or should it be called Carneyda?
  • mark gaboury
    commented 2025-05-23 20:57:10 -0400 Flag
    The RCMP is not reacting very much to crimes committed against the ostrich farmers. Can I guess that the RCMP is in on these crimes? Can I guess that the RCMP has the ability to shoot a bird from a drone in the dark?