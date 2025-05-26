The best (and worst) of the Walk With Israel
It wasn't long ago that the Walk With Israel, which has been held annually for more than 50 years, was a must-attend event for politicians of every stripe. But this year, it was boycotted by the mayor, premier, and prime minister, and the majority of politicians in Toronto.
Tonight, Ezra recounts the best and worst parts of this year's Walk With Israel.
Yesterday, more than 55,000 Jews and righteous Gentiles marched in Toronto in support of Israel and in opposition to the antisemitic crime wave that has swept across our country. They waved Canadian and Israeli flags, sang songs, and were 100% peaceful.
There were hundreds of police on duty, including in sniper positions on rooftops, in nearby staging areas, and along the walk itself. Obviously, they weren’t there because they thought the Jews would be violent. They were there because 100 pro-Hamas activists, most of whom are clearly foreign nationals, drove in from across the province to shout, scream and insult the Jews as they walked by. Many wore masks and military-style gear. Most covered their faces, Hamas-style.
Police knew this was a possibility, so they set up a counter-protest zone nearby to separate the two groups. But the Hamas protesters disobeyed the police and positioned themselves right along the route of the walk, forming a narrow choke point, where the Jews had to pass through a gauntlet of swears, screams and even an amplified public address system blaring at them.
Not only did the police not move them, they actually went to work for the Hamas supporters, acting as their concierges. The police even threatened to arrest Jewish marchers who engaged with the Hamas protesters—including Ezra.
It was atrocious, but completely predictable. That's what Toronto police have done for the past two years—with the silent support of the mayor, premier and prime minister.
Again, this is easy to understand: thanks to massive immigration, the electoral power of 200,000 Toronto Jews is easily outweighed by the number of antisemitic extremists that Trudeau and Carney are bringing to our country.
What do you think Canada will look like in another ten years?
COMMENTS
-
susan gerbes commented 2025-05-26 22:34:34 -0400 Flagdeport them!! Cowards don’t show their faces. Olivia should be thrown out. These protesters are truly haters…..
Good job Ezra, for the journalism to help us see the truth
-
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-05-26 21:27:46 -0400 FlagBy letting Muslims into the west we have started the death of western liberalism.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-26 20:44:07 -0400 FlagI suspect the police want to bleed off Hamas supporter hatred. But it just stokes it. Liberals have no understanding of evil. They figure we’re all born good and hugging thugs will change their attitude. But these hate marches show the true state of humanity. These haters are the Devil’s useful idiots. They’ll regret their mistake in hell when it’s far too late.
-
Brian Richardson commented 2025-05-26 20:21:43 -0400 FlagWow Ezra, that is easily the most aggressive streeters you’ve ever done! In this case though, I think it’s appropriate. It’s unfortunate you need to provoke them to even get them to speak. Too bad you couldn’t provoke a threat out of them. Deport them all!