The best (and worst) of the Walk With Israel

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Ezra recounts the best and worst parts of this year's Walk With Israel.

Yesterday, more than 55,000 Jews and righteous Gentiles marched in Toronto in support of Israel and in opposition to the antisemitic crime wave that has swept across our country. They waved Canadian and Israeli flags, sang songs, and were 100% peaceful.

There were hundreds of police on duty, including in sniper positions on rooftops, in nearby staging areas, and along the walk itself. Obviously, they weren’t there because they thought the Jews would be violent. They were there because 100 pro-Hamas activists, most of whom are clearly foreign nationals, drove in from across the province to shout, scream and insult the Jews as they walked by. Many wore masks and military-style gear. Most covered their faces, Hamas-style.

Police knew this was a possibility, so they set up a counter-protest zone nearby to separate the two groups. But the Hamas protesters disobeyed the police and positioned themselves right along the route of the walk, forming a narrow choke point, where the Jews had to pass through a gauntlet of swears, screams and even an amplified public address system blaring at them.

Not only did the police not move them, they actually went to work for the Hamas supporters, acting as their concierges. The police even threatened to arrest Jewish marchers who engaged with the Hamas protesters—including Ezra.

It was atrocious, but completely predictable. That's what Toronto police have done for the past two years—with the silent support of the mayor, premier and prime minister.

Speaking of which, it wasn't long ago that the Walk With Israel, which has been held annually for more than 50 years, was a must-attend event for politicians of every stripe. But this year, it was boycotted by the mayor, premier, and prime minister, and the majority of politicians in Toronto.

Again, this is easy to understand: thanks to massive immigration, the electoral power of 200,000 Toronto Jews is easily outweighed by the number of antisemitic extremists that Trudeau and Carney are bringing to our country.

What do you think Canada will look like in another ten years?