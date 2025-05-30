Romanian migrant threatens Irish children with violence

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a Romanian migrant threatens to harm children — and the police stand idly by.

Mass immigration across the West brings unvetted, often troubled men who don't fit in, become burdens, and sometimes express rage and madness, multiplying the terror they instill.

In Ireland, a Romanian migrant, Benjamin Petre, threatened to harm children online. Despite this, police inaction led local men to dismantle his forest camp and seize his knives, highlighting a breakdown of the social contract where police, like in Canada, seem politicized.

This isn't an isolated event, as foreign nationals have previously stabbed children in Ireland and the UK.

🚨SHARE FAR & WIDE PLEASE🚨



The foreign scumbag threatening to slice up Irish babies & children has nowhere to stay tonight because Irish men have had enough🇮🇪



Could any of you "Refugees are welcome here" Gimps provide a room for him,his crackpipe,array of knives, blades & his… pic.twitter.com/vuiJJeso2t — Fergus (Ferg) Power (@FergusPower1) May 24, 2025

Alarmingly, this migrant then relocated near a school, prompting a lockdown before his eventual arrest.

The question remains: Why was he, and others like him from safe countries like Romania, admitted and allowed to become threats? Their presence burdens society and fuels fear.

While citizen journalism exposes these issues, some governments, like Ireland's, prioritize symbolic actions, such as redefining genocide to target Israel, likely to deflect from the domestic immigration crisis.

This highlights a contrast with countries like Canada, where a more passive citizenry may not confront such issues directly.