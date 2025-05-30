Romanian migrant threatens Irish children with violence

Police inaction led Irish locals to dismantle the migrant's forest camp and seize his knives.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a Romanian migrant threatens to harm children — and the police stand idly by.

Mass immigration across the West brings unvetted, often troubled men who don't fit in, become burdens, and sometimes express rage and madness, multiplying the terror they instill. 

In Ireland, a Romanian migrant, Benjamin Petre, threatened to harm children online. Despite this, police inaction led local men to dismantle his forest camp and seize his knives, highlighting a breakdown of the social contract where police, like in Canada, seem politicized. 

This isn't an isolated event, as foreign nationals have previously stabbed children in Ireland and the UK. 

Alarmingly, this migrant then relocated near a school, prompting a lockdown before his eventual arrest. 

The question remains: Why was he, and others like him from safe countries like Romania, admitted and allowed to become threats? Their presence burdens society and fuels fear. 

While citizen journalism exposes these issues, some governments, like Ireland's, prioritize symbolic actions, such as redefining genocide to target Israel, likely to deflect from the domestic immigration crisis. 

This highlights a contrast with countries like Canada, where a more passive citizenry may not confront such issues directly.

Ezra Levant is travelling to Dublin, Ireland, to expose the truth about the country’s migrant crisis — a story the mainstream media refuses to cover. With a population of just five million, Ireland has issued 775,000 passports this year alone, flooding small towns with military-aged men and silencing locals who dare to object. Ezra’s one-day mission will cost about $1,800, and unlike the CBC, we don’t bill taxpayers — we rely on you. Please help crowdfund this essential journalism. Thank you for your support.

