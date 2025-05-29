Toronto City Hall announces race-exclusive homeless shelter

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight: There is going to be a new homeless shelter available in Canada—but only if you are of a specific race.

It was Martin Luther King Jr. who spoke about judging people by the content of their character rather than the colour of their skin. He didn’t advocate replacing white supremacy with black supremacy—he championed equality and friendship. He even said not to punish the children of slave-owners, but to befriend them. As Abraham Lincoln once asked, "Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?"

That’s the ideal many of us were raised to believe in—especially here in Canada, where we didn’t share the same history MLK was addressing.

We were the destination for the Underground Railroad, helping runaway slaves find freedom. We were a refuge. After all, it was the British Empire that abolished the slave trade and then slavery itself. Canada benefited from that—we never institutionalized slavery the way the U.S. did.

But now, consider this headline from the Toronto Sun: "Black-mandated homeless shelter on way, City Hall confirms."

"Toronto officials are taking applications until Friday for city council's new 'Black-mandated' shelter, where everyone from employees to the homeless could be excluded on the basis of race."

Going out on a limb here: non-Black people will still be involved—by paying for it.

"City Hall has also decreed that experience in running a shelter is not a requirement for those submitting applications."

What could go wrong?

"The city's shelter and support services division says the new shelter will help make Toronto's services 'reflective of the diversity of the city,' but offered no specifics as to where it would go or when it might open."

This idea raises serious practical questions. For example: how Black do you have to be to qualify for a Black-only homeless shelter? If you're half-Black, like Barack Obama, is that enough?

That’s not just a rhetorical question—it’s a legal one. Who qualifies for a government-funded benefit, and who doesn’t?

Will there be a DNA test? What if someone identifies as Black?

Can you be "trans-Black"? And if your answer is no, but you accept transgender ideology, can you explain why a trans-racial identity would be invalid?

Welcome to DEI gone full circle. Toronto is perhaps the most racist city in Canada—and it starts at the top, doesn't it?

GUEST: Ezra is joined by an anonymous guest—the former manager of a news site that was forcibly taken down after being targeted by the CBC.