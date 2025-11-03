Donald Trump Moves to Defend Persecuted Christians in Nigeria

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, President Donald Trump has openly championed the cause of persecuted Christians in Nigeria, a stance that sets him apart from the rest of the world.

Nigeria, with its large, evenly split Muslim and Christian populations, faces a dire humanitarian crisis. Christian communities suffer relentless terror attacks, kidnappings, and forced conversions by groups like Boko Haram, operating under the ISIS flag.

Trump, known for his "fixer" mentality, has previously negotiated solutions to global conflicts. While traditional diplomacy struggles with Islamic jihadists, Trump's approach to Nigeria has been remarkably direct.

On Friday, Trump declared Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN" on Truth Social, citing the "existential threat" to Christians from "Radical Islamists." He urged Congressmen Riley Moore and Tom Cole, and the House Appropriations Committee, to investigate, stating the U.S. "cannot stand by."

His phrasing, "our Great Christian population around the World," is a distinctive element of his communication style.

Just 26 hours later, on Saturday, Trump threatened to cut all U.S. aid to Nigeria and potentially launch a military intervention if the Nigerian government fails to stop the killing of Christians. He instructed the "Department of War" to prepare for a "fast, vicious, and sweet" response against the Islamic terrorists.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the department's readiness to act if Nigeria fails to protect its Christian population.

Nigeria's government, fighting extremism, acknowledges its complex nation of over 100 million Muslims and 12 Sharia law states. This context, highlighted by harsh Sharia punishments like those in the Omar Farouq and Yahaya Sharif cases, reveals the immense challenges the government faces.

Can Trump's potential use of U.S. military technology and special forces against Boko Haram make a difference? Despite Nigeria's vastness, technologically superior interventions could significantly degrade terrorist capabilities.

Trump's intervention in Nigeria, regardless of the immediate outcome, has already achieved a significant symbolic victory. He has "normalized caring about Christians," "normalized talking about anti-Christian persecution," and "normalized deploying the United States military to defend Christians around the world."

This new focus raises the question: Why not redirect support to Christians in need, like Boer farmers or Nigerian Christians? This proposes a compelling foreign policy shift.