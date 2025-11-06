BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from Birmingham, England—a city transformed by mass immigration and shifting political loyalties.

After years of mass migration, Birmingham's character has changed dramatically.

The city, the second largest in the U.K., now has a significant Muslim population, and you can see it in the political messaging around town—some signs even urging residents to "Give Gaza Your Vote."

That was the backdrop for tonight's football (soccer) match. Aston Villa, one of Birmingham's oldest teams, played an Israeli team, Maccabi Tel Aviv. But authorities banned Israeli and Jewish fans, claiming they're a "danger" after threats from radical Muslim activists.

Plus, Rebel reporter Drea Humphrey is on the ground at the Universal Ostrich Farms, which lost its fight to have the Supreme Court hear its appeal to save their flock of ostriches from a government kill order.