Toronto Police assist pro-Hamas agitators with latest arrest of David Menzies

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with David Menzies on his Sunday arrest by Toronto Police.

Menzies was detained for a fifth time by Canadian law enforcement — this time for his coverage of antisemitic, pro-Hamas agitators.

Every Sunday afternoon for the past year, dozens of Jews and other pro-Israel Toronto residents have peacefully waved Canadian and Israeli flags at the corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in North Toronto.

But in recent weeks, pro-Hamas street gangs have targeted this peaceful rally, bringing in dozens of antisemitic gang members right into the heart of that Jewish neighbourhood.

BREAKING: Rebel News journalist David Menzies arrested by Toronto Police while reporting on the dueling demonstrations for and against Israel in Toronto.



Help his legal fight: https://t.co/HusmT5DsD4.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/w7nCAmTzaD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2024

Menzies' arrest was demanded by these same agitators, furious he asked them tough questions.

Coming to their rescue was Toronto’s notoriously woke police force, who proceeded to handcuff and detain our reporter.

Rather than enforce the law, and keep frightened locals safe, Toronto's finest capitulated to the mob. They won't address the antisemitic crime wave sweeping the city, and are actively helping criminals censor the free press.

Those same terror sympathizers who brandish Hamas paraphernalia, chant genocidal slogans, and carry placards advocating for the destruction of Israel.

We will never let foreign extremists drive us off the streets of our own country.