Secret police order: Ireland's Gardaí went to court for Ezra's private data

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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight, Ezra shows you a court order from Dublin, Ireland, with his name on it. Well, his Twitter handle: @ezralevant. A judge signed it on November 11, 2025, and Ezra didn't know it existed until a few months ago.

The order was made under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1994. The Gardaí told the judge they were investigating "unknown persons." Then they asked for "subscriber details and associated information pertaining to X account @ezralevant including but not limited to email, date of birth, phone number and registration IP address, device information and account creation date." They also wanted "video content uploaded by @ezralevant on the 21st October 2025 and 22nd October 2025," and they asked the court to order Twitter not to tell him.

Those are the two days Ezra and videographer Lincoln Jay filmed outside the Citywest hotel, where the Gardaí sent nearly three hundred officers and pepper-sprayed a crowd of local parents, an Irish Times reporter, a GB News reporter, and Ezra himself.

X didn't hand anything over. It challenged the order in Dublin, the order was withdrawn, and nine months later X told Ezra. He's not the first: the Irish news site Gript got the same treatment over a protest in Newtownmountkennedy. You can read the full order here at RebelNews.com.

Then Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy at B'nai Brith Canada, joins Ezra to ask whether two new sentences go far enough. A Quebec court gave Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed 66 months for shooting at Montreal's Yeshiva Gedola, and a youth got the maximum youth sentence for paid shootings at two Toronto-area synagogues. The people who financed and directed those attacks still haven't been identified.