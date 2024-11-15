Pro-Hamas agitators sully our great Dominion with their virulent antisemitism
Advocates of Hamas terrorists litter the streets with their support for genocide. Yes, those Hamas terrorists, who butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.
GUEST: Franco Terrazzano on the Liberal regime paying $76,000 a month to rent art.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies speaks on pro-Hamas agitators sullying Canada with their virulent, antisemitism.
For the past 13 months, the streets of our great Dominion has witnessed an ugliness not seen in decades.
Advocates of Hamas terrorists littered the streets with their support for genocide. Yes, those Hamas terrorists, who butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust some 80 years ago.
Their supporters take to the streets weekend after weekend to push hate. Some even physically assault Jews for being… Jewish. Others, meanwhile, shoot up Jewish schools and synagogues, display swastikas and call for another Holocaust.
We’re taking Toronto here, not Tehran. "It was disgusting, it was enraging," said Menzies, often at the frontlines of these hate marches for exclusive reports.
This poses grave concerns about multiculturalism, and the consequences of unfettered immigration into our great Dominion.
Unlike the American melting pot south of the border, Ottawa remains content with newcomers hanging onto barbaric ideals over embracing the Canadian way of life.
In the Canada of today, even the police are likely to enforce Sharia law over secular Canadian law.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-15 21:05:57 -0500 FlagI know how bureaucracy works. The federal government has directives. Everybody follows those like ducklings following their mother. I used to joke that nobody would even go to the bathroom without a directive. So the leader sets the tone. If Pierre Poilievre directs the bureaucrats to find savings in their department, they’ll do it. I just hope the savings aren’t found by firing disabled people such as I was. Poilievre must preserve the jobs of disabled folks since it’s hard enough for able-bodied people to find jobs.
-