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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Rogers, the owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, wants contrition from an outfielder over his social-media posts, yet until recently it employed a senior system analyst whose own posts declared that "everyone is sick of Jews like you." Rebel News' David Menzies guest hosts, and Ezra Levant joins the program with a segment from Taiwan.

Anthony Santander posted about the results of the U.S. midterm elections earlier this month. The story broke on Nov. 4. On Nov. 16, 12 days later, it was still in the news, a long run for a controversy about a ballplayer who makes no policy.

Two sets of posts are at issue. In the first, Santander reposted a video of a Christian preacher who said there is "no such thing as kind Muslims." That claim fails on arithmetic alone. There are approximately two billion Muslims in the world, and the chair of Rebel News, Raheel Raza, is a Muslim who rejects the jihadi mentality.

The second set concerned Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan. One caption read "America voted for Sharia last night!" and another read "Islam is not peaceful." Critics of El-Sayed argue that concern about his ideology is fair comment, and they point to a recent opinion piece in National Review.

In it, Andrew C. McCarthy called El-Sayed "the Gerry Adams of the Muslim Brotherhood" and wrote that he "implausibly denies ties to the Muslim Brotherhood." McCarthy described the Brotherhood, founded by the Egyptian teacher Hasan al-Banna in 1928, as "the most consequential global sharia-supremacist movement in modern history." He added: "That El-Sayed could win 2.5 million votes in Michigan should be shocking." Several Muslim-majority countries have banned the movement, including Egypt, where it began.

Toronto media did not treat the posts as a matter for debate. Toronto Life's headline read, "Anthony Santander has finally apologized for his Islamophobic Instagram posts." Now Toronto ran "'I should have been more thoughtful': Blue Jays' Anthony Santander apologizes for Islamophobic posts." The Toronto Star published "Prominent Muslim Major League Baseball executive sees opportunity for Blue Jays following Santander's Islamophobic posts." All three use the word "Islamophobic" as a description, not an allegation.

Santander has apologized. The club's recent history suggests that may not end the matter. Pitcher Anthony Bass was released by the Blue Jays in 2023 for allegedly making an anti-LGBT post, after he criticized Bud Light's advertising campaign with Dylan Mulvaney. Critics of the team see a pattern in which a player is made to apologize publicly and is then let go anyway.

The standard applied to Santander invites comparison with another file. Over the past year, Rebel News has reported on about a dozen Islamists working at some of Canada's biggest employers, among them Scotiabank, the Royal Bank, KPMG, Telus, Air Canada and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Rebel News reported that they went online to call for genocide against Jews and to embrace designated terrorist groups including Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

One of them was Amir Hossein Khademi, until recently a senior system analyst at Rogers Communications. Rebel News, alerted by Leviathan, reported that posts by Khademi blamed Jews for "killing kids and innocent people," stated that "everyone is sick of Jews like you," and said he would be "first in line" if Israel were ever invaded. Another post, Rebel News reported, showed the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and missiles launching toward Israel under the caption "your time will come."

Those posts were public. By Rebel News' account, the companies acted only after it contacted their media relations departments for comment, and other news outlets did not pick up the stories. Santander, whatever the merits of what he shared, did not call for genocide or express support for a terrorist group.

If the Blue Jays do part with Santander, the cost will be considerable. He signed a five-year, US$92.5 million deal before the 2025 season and has appeared in only 54 games. He missed the entire 2026 season after surgery on his left shoulder, and he was paid throughout.

GUEST: Ezra Levant, with an update from Taiwan.