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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: guest host Sheila Gunn Reid looks at the more than 26,500 submissions Ottawa received opposing the West Coast oil pipeline's designation as a project of national interest, and Ezra Levant brings an update from Taiwan.

According to the government's answer to written question Q-1489, tabled in the House of Commons on November 16, about 25,200 of them were form letters or campaign responses. That's about 95 percent.

Supporters sent form letters too: more than 2,700 submissions backed the pipeline, about 1,700 of them form letters. Take the copies out on both sides and roughly 1,300 people wrote in their own words against the pipeline, and roughly 1,000 wrote in for it.

Gunn Reid walks through the activist pages that made writing in a one-click job, from Sierra Club BC, Raincoast and Environmental Defence to an American group in Washington state, then explains why that 26,000 figure will be read back at every permit and review still ahead for Pacific Link, and what it means for Albertans who watched Northern Gateway and Energy East die.