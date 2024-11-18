Rebel DEFENDS press freedom, David Menzies after pro-Hamas thugs ordered his arrest
An entire brigade of Rebel reporters attempted to ask tough questions in Toronto, following another arrest of David Menzies for an act of journalism.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a teaser of Rebel's exclusive footage following another altercation with pro-Hamas thugs.
Following the arrest of David Menzies last week, Rebel sent a dozen journalists to North Toronto to ask protesters some questions. Should Toronto Police have arrested Menzies again, they would have had to arrest all of us.
For the past 13 months, Canada's streets have witnessed a growing evil not seen in decades.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust some 80 years ago. Advocates of the terror group maintain their calls for genocide, and the destruction of the Jewish State.
Their supporters take to the streets weekend after weekend to push hate. Some even physically assault Jews for being… Jewish. Others, meanwhile, shoot up Jewish schools and synagogues, display swastikas and call for another Holocaust.
The Canada of today actively defends proponents of Sharia law over patriots.
Yet, what happened over the weekend, was a spectacular day for free speech, free press and solidarity with Rebel News.
COMMENTS
bill snow commented 2024-11-18 21:12:46 -0500please give the date and location again. I want to come out and stop this Islamic colonization of Canada
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-18 20:47:57 -0500We need a bigger crowd at these events to show the cops we mean business. And the terrorist fans need to know that we aren’t going to take it anymore. I wish I was able to go to Toronto and stand with Rebel News. In fact, I wish all of us Rebel News folks could overwhelm the neo Nazi Hamas supporters. Canadians must show up en mass and push back, politely but firmly, against these antisemites and their enabling police brass. Sheer numbers is what puts the fear into such wicked monsters.