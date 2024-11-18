Rebel DEFENDS press freedom, David Menzies after pro-Hamas thugs ordered his arrest

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a teaser of Rebel's exclusive footage following another altercation with pro-Hamas thugs.

Following the arrest of David Menzies last week, Rebel sent a dozen journalists to North Toronto to ask protesters some questions. Should Toronto Police have arrested Menzies again, they would have had to arrest all of us.

For the past 13 months, Canada's streets have witnessed a growing evil not seen in decades.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust some 80 years ago. Advocates of the terror group maintain their calls for genocide, and the destruction of the Jewish State.

Their supporters take to the streets weekend after weekend to push hate. Some even physically assault Jews for being… Jewish. Others, meanwhile, shoot up Jewish schools and synagogues, display swastikas and call for another Holocaust.

The Canada of today actively defends proponents of Sharia law over patriots.

Yet, what happened over the weekend, was a spectacular day for free speech, free press and solidarity with Rebel News.