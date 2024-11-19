Pro-Hamas thug assaults Rebel journalist, prompting calls for his identity
One pro-Hamas thug hit Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole. We flagged down a cop, who didn't care about the assault.
GUEST: Lewis Brackpool, an independent journalist, speaks on the most recent U.K. farmer's protest.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel's exclusive footage following another altercation with pro-Hamas thugs.
Following the arrest of David Menzies last week, Rebel sent a dozen journalists to North Toronto to ask tough questions. If Toronto police arrested him again for doing journalism, they would have to arrest all of us.
Menzies was finally able to do his journalism, and the police backed down due to the sheer number of journalists present. It was a spectacular day for free speech, free press and solidarity with Rebel News... for the most part.
Though at least 50 cops were on the scene to keep the peace, one of the pro-Hamas thugs meandered through the police barrier and hit Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole. We captured it from multiple angles.
We immediately brought it to the attention of a cop who didn't care. He simply refused to review evidence of the assault.
Ezra was furious, proceeding to lose his temper. He even called the cop a coward.
Especially in the past month, pro-Hamas thugs have antagonized the Jewish community in their own backyard, making outrageous calls for genocide and a global Intifada.
For the past 13 months, Canada's streets have witnessed a growing evil not seen in decades. And Toronto's finest, time and time again, appear unwilling to uphold the rule of law.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust some 80 years ago. Their supporters take to the streets weekend after weekend to push hate.
Some even physically assault Jews for being… Jewish. Others, meanwhile, shoot up Jewish schools and synagogues, display swastikas and call for another Holocaust.
COMMENTS
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 02:36:54 -0500 FlagYou are certainly right David. Many peoples do live in Big time towns and it is because there is probably lots to do or places to go into like restaurants, shopping malls, entertainment places, parks etc
David Heinze commented 2024-11-20 01:54:54 -0500 FlagIn July of 2020 at the Freedom Talk conference, Patrick Moore did a really good explanation showing how the only reason that people can live in the cities is because there are rural people producing the things the city people need to live. The relevant part to this is from about the 12:55 minute point to about the 18:00 minute point, but I recommend the whole video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr71HElXVZM
Peter Wrenshall commented 2024-11-20 00:06:03 -0500Watching the segment on the English farmers’ protest, it is worth noting that the Left has historically viewed small landowners, in particular farmers, as a class enemy, going back at least as far as Stalin’s liquidation of the “Kulaks”. Almost immediately after the Communists gained power in China in 1949, landowners were massacred or shipped off to Mao’s emerging gulag system by the millions. It should surprise no one, then, that Keith Starmer, who has an extensive communist background, has embarked on a program of expropriation of farms by stealth via his crippling inheritance tax. Even in Canada, the socialist Trudeau regime’s carbon tax is hitting the agricultural sector especially hard. This is not an accident.
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-19 23:44:00 -0500 FlagI agree Bruce,this shouldn’t be allowed to go on in Canada at all and more peoples need to speak out about this stuff,but I suspect that a lot of peoples out there are scared of saying anything due to them worrying about being ostricised or shunned
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-19 23:19:11 -0500 FlagBefore the Jews were rounded up and gassed, the Nazis exterminated disabled people. From that experience, they used what they learned on the Jews.
We had medical tyranny here in Canada. Unjabbed folks couldn’t travel and those who wouldn’t or couldn’t wear a mask were excluded from public places.
Now MAID is being touted as “compassionate” care for the sick, just as it was for mentally and physically handicapped children in Nazi Germany.
And like Hitler’s Germany, we have street thugs terrorizing Jews. It’s the same age-old hatred but new actors. So let’s stand with the Jews and David Mensies instead of clamming up.
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-19 22:59:56 -0500 FlagI wonder why that is Robert ? Oh Yeah,our country isn’t holding up our end of the deals on Climate change & other stuff and it is all the faults to our Corrupt/ Criminal=Treasonous government
Robert Huehn commented 2024-11-19 22:54:19 -0500Canada is the number 62 out of 67 on the Climate Change Performance Index= 6th last place. The Liberals never mention this fact.
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-19 22:49:51 -0500 FlagI say that if Hamas members assault you first,then you have the Right to fight back and push back on their Disgraceful actions