Pro-Hamas thug assaults Rebel journalist, prompting calls for his identity

One pro-Hamas thug hit Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole. We flagged down a cop, who didn't care about the assault.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 19, 2024

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

GUEST: Lewis Brackpool, an independent journalist, speaks on the most recent U.K. farmer's protest.

 

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel's exclusive footage following another altercation with pro-Hamas thugs.

Following the arrest of David Menzies last week, Rebel sent a dozen journalists to North Toronto to ask tough questions. If Toronto police arrested him again for doing journalism, they would have to arrest all of us.

Menzies was finally able to do his journalism, and the police backed down due to the sheer number of journalists present. It was a spectacular day for free speech, free press and solidarity with Rebel News... for the most part.

Though at least 50 cops were on the scene to keep the peace, one of the pro-Hamas thugs meandered through the police barrier and hit Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole. We captured it from multiple angles.

We immediately brought it to the attention of a cop who didn't care. He simply refused to review evidence of the assault.

Ezra was furious, proceeding to lose his temper. He even called the cop a coward.

Especially in the past month, pro-Hamas thugs have antagonized the Jewish community in their own backyard, making outrageous calls for genocide and a global Intifada.

For the past 13 months, Canada's streets have witnessed a growing evil not seen in decades. And Toronto's finest, time and time again, appear unwilling to uphold the rule of law.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust some 80 years ago. Their supporters take to the streets weekend after weekend to push hate.

Some even physically assault Jews for being… Jewish. Others, meanwhile, shoot up Jewish schools and synagogues, display swastikas and call for another Holocaust.

🚨 Please donate here to Stand With David!

Latest News

David Menzies was illegally arrested by Toronto Police when he was covering a Hamas hate march. At the behest of the protest leader, police arrested David, handcuffed him and took him to jail where he was held for hours. This has to stop. Please help us defend David against these bogus charges. And then help us go on the offensive, by suing the police for violating David’s civil rights. David stands up for all of us. Please Stand With David and help him in his hour of need.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 9 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Robin Naismith
    commented 2024-11-20 02:36:54 -0500 Flag
    You are certainly right David. Many peoples do live in Big time towns and it is because there is probably lots to do or places to go into like restaurants, shopping malls, entertainment places, parks etc
  • David Heinze
    commented 2024-11-20 01:54:54 -0500 Flag
    In July of 2020 at the Freedom Talk conference, Patrick Moore did a really good explanation showing how the only reason that people can live in the cities is because there are rural people producing the things the city people need to live. The relevant part to this is from about the 12:55 minute point to about the 18:00 minute point, but I recommend the whole video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr71HElXVZM
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2024-11-20 00:06:03 -0500
    Watching the segment on the English farmers’ protest, it is worth noting that the Left has historically viewed small landowners, in particular farmers, as a class enemy, going back at least as far as Stalin’s liquidation of the “Kulaks”. Almost immediately after the Communists gained power in China in 1949, landowners were massacred or shipped off to Mao’s emerging gulag system by the millions. It should surprise no one, then, that Keith Starmer, who has an extensive communist background, has embarked on a program of expropriation of farms by stealth via his crippling inheritance tax. Even in Canada, the socialist Trudeau regime’s carbon tax is hitting the agricultural sector especially hard. This is not an accident.
  • Robin Naismith
    commented 2024-11-19 23:44:00 -0500 Flag
    I agree Bruce,this shouldn’t be allowed to go on in Canada at all and more peoples need to speak out about this stuff,but I suspect that a lot of peoples out there are scared of saying anything due to them worrying about being ostricised or shunned
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-19 23:19:11 -0500 Flag
    Before the Jews were rounded up and gassed, the Nazis exterminated disabled people. From that experience, they used what they learned on the Jews.

    We had medical tyranny here in Canada. Unjabbed folks couldn’t travel and those who wouldn’t or couldn’t wear a mask were excluded from public places.

    Now MAID is being touted as “compassionate” care for the sick, just as it was for mentally and physically handicapped children in Nazi Germany.

    And like Hitler’s Germany, we have street thugs terrorizing Jews. It’s the same age-old hatred but new actors. So let’s stand with the Jews and David Mensies instead of clamming up.
  • Barry Desautels
    commented 2024-11-19 23:01:15 -0500
    Thanks for excellent reporting. Stay safe.
  • Robin Naismith
    commented 2024-11-19 22:59:56 -0500 Flag
    I wonder why that is Robert ? Oh Yeah,our country isn’t holding up our end of the deals on Climate change & other stuff and it is all the faults to our Corrupt/ Criminal=Treasonous government
  • Robert Huehn
    commented 2024-11-19 22:54:19 -0500
    Canada is the number 62 out of 67 on the Climate Change Performance Index= 6th last place. The Liberals never mention this fact.
  • Robin Naismith
    commented 2024-11-19 22:49:51 -0500 Flag
    I say that if Hamas members assault you first,then you have the Right to fight back and push back on their Disgraceful actions