Pro-Hamas thug assaults Rebel journalist, prompting calls for his identity

GUEST: Lewis Brackpool, an independent journalist, speaks on the most recent U.K. farmer's protest.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel's exclusive footage following another altercation with pro-Hamas thugs.

Following the arrest of David Menzies last week, Rebel sent a dozen journalists to North Toronto to ask tough questions. If Toronto police arrested him again for doing journalism, they would have to arrest all of us.

Menzies was finally able to do his journalism, and the police backed down due to the sheer number of journalists present. It was a spectacular day for free speech, free press and solidarity with Rebel News... for the most part.

Though at least 50 cops were on the scene to keep the peace, one of the pro-Hamas thugs meandered through the police barrier and hit Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole. We captured it from multiple angles.

We immediately brought it to the attention of a cop who didn't care. He simply refused to review evidence of the assault.

Ezra was furious, proceeding to lose his temper. He even called the cop a coward.

Especially in the past month, pro-Hamas thugs have antagonized the Jewish community in their own backyard, making outrageous calls for genocide and a global Intifada.

For the past 13 months, Canada's streets have witnessed a growing evil not seen in decades. And Toronto's finest, time and time again, appear unwilling to uphold the rule of law.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas butchered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust some 80 years ago. Their supporters take to the streets weekend after weekend to push hate.

Some even physically assault Jews for being… Jewish. Others, meanwhile, shoot up Jewish schools and synagogues, display swastikas and call for another Holocaust.