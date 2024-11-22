Ireland is no stranger to rebelling against foreign invaders

Ireland, a Republic with unique customs and heritage, has simply been ignored on immigration — by the one-world globalists who govern them.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 22, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Levant hosts a Best-of Ireland show with an exclusive report we never aired.

Ireland, a country of roughly five million people, is very much the immigration experiment of the West.

Over the past few years, it has been under siege by an extraordinary number of people claiming to be refugees. Frankly speaking, many of them first arrived in safe third countries across Europe, who've decided to pass the buck on rather than say the quiet part aloud.

The United Kingdom, of course, shares a border with Ireland, a Republic with unique customs, heritage that has been ignored by one-world globalists.

Meanwhile, these migrants burn or destroy their records, pretending to be helpless refugees, when in reality they're just looking for a handout.

Ireland is no stranger to rebelling against foreign invaders, whether it be the colonial Brits or military-aged men from far-distant lands.

Unbeknown to the Irish people, their government insists on taking them in by the tens of thousands without a second sober thought. That seems to have ignited a grassroots rebellion against the political elites.

The vast majority have had enough.

Ezra Levant is heading to Ireland on a mission to report on the alarming mass immigration crisis. Ireland, a small country of just 5 million people, has issued 775,000 new passports this year alone, many to military-aged male migrants arriving legally and illegally. With locals protesting the establishment of migrant camps, this issue mirrors the challenges faced back in Canada. Ezra will be on the ground with exclusive reports to show what happens when governments push mass migration against the will of the people. Please donate right here to support this important journalism. (Thanks!)

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-22 20:36:28 -0500
    As good as Rebel News content is, I tire of reruns. Much of this is repeats from a few months ago. It makes me wonder why I bother subscribing to Rebel Plus. How about exclusives for we who pay the $8 a month?