Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Levant hosts a Best-of Ireland show with an exclusive report we never aired.

Ireland, a country of roughly five million people, is very much the immigration experiment of the West.

Over the past few years, it has been under siege by an extraordinary number of people claiming to be refugees. Frankly speaking, many of them first arrived in safe third countries across Europe, who've decided to pass the buck on rather than say the quiet part aloud.

The United Kingdom, of course, shares a border with Ireland, a Republic with unique customs, heritage that has been ignored by one-world globalists.

WATCH: Ireland is fed up with mass immigration as protesters take to the streets of Dublin for a protest against open borders.https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa pic.twitter.com/7ZKjrt2Mtq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, these migrants burn or destroy their records, pretending to be helpless refugees, when in reality they're just looking for a handout.

Ireland is no stranger to rebelling against foreign invaders, whether it be the colonial Brits or military-aged men from far-distant lands.

Unbeknown to the Irish people, their government insists on taking them in by the tens of thousands without a second sober thought. That seems to have ignited a grassroots rebellion against the political elites.

The vast majority have had enough.