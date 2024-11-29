Canada is ripe with thuggery — can we be saved?
We need to draw a line, appeasing thugs and bullies has never worked. It is time that our great Dominion ruled over by Canadian law.
GUEST: Sue Ann Levy, senior reporter for True North Centre on the state of Toronto and rise of terrorism support in the streets.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies dives into another edition of Canada's two-tier policing.
In the land of maple syrup, hockey, and incessant left-wing activism, Officer Friendly has been phased out by the Bad Lieutenant.
Today, thuggery is not penalized – depending on your tribe and politics. Simply put: law enforcement refuses to enforce the law indiscriminately. Can anything be done to fix this sordid situation?
BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024
In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, protests erupted in the streets of the Western world. The protestors, emboldened by hate and vile antisemitism, marched in solidarity with those on Team Terror. It wasn’t just a couple bad eggs marching out of ignorance, but thousands demanding blood out of conviction.
It was jarring to witness: enraged reprobates calling for genocide against the Jewish people.
But with the hate on the streets enabled by elected officials, you would think Canadians could rely on the boys in blue to uphold the law. Cops are supposed to be impartial, are they not? they have sworn an oath to serve and protect.
🚨BREAKING: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for reporting on a Hamas hate rally!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 16, 2024
When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.
Watch this insanity — and help us fight back.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/Erh45zZC7K
Sadly, those days have come and gone in metropolitan hubs like Toronto and Montreal. When it comes to dealing with the violent Islamo-Nazis, it is no longer about enforcing the law, but rather, keeping the peace.
And what does “keeping the peace” actually mean? Well, it means accommodating the Islamists who despise the freedoms of the West. It also means turning a blind eye to calls for genocide, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
When it comes to members of the independent, non-Trudeau-funded media, we get arrested – sometimes at the request of the hateful mob. Unbelievable!
Our reporter Alexa Lavoie was attacked by a Hamas thug on Sunday who has repeatedly harassed Rebel News journalists out in the field.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 19, 2024
If you can identify this criminal, we’ll pay you a $180 reward — we need your help! https://t.co/q9Ur4bg0TV pic.twitter.com/sxubr2qpPg
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-29 21:00:42 -0500 FlagPissy-stinians more like. I’m way past enraged how these foreigners and their useful idiots are spewing hatred with no arrests and not even a warning not to block streets. We’re seeing the emergence of mob rule. So we need our own mob to confront two-tiered policing. Were I able to, I’d go and stand with David, Ezra, and the pro-Israel protesters.