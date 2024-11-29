Canada is ripe with thuggery — can we be saved?

We need to draw a line, appeasing thugs and bullies has never worked. It is time that our great Dominion ruled over by Canadian law.

David Menzies
  |   November 29, 2024

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

GUEST: Sue Ann Levy, senior reporter for True North Centre on the state of Toronto and rise of terrorism support in the streets.

 

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies dives into another edition of Canada's two-tier policing.

In the land of maple syrup, hockey, and incessant left-wing activism, Officer Friendly has been phased out by the Bad Lieutenant. 

Today, thuggery is not penalized – depending on your tribe and politics. Simply put: law enforcement refuses to enforce the law indiscriminately. Can anything be done to fix this sordid situation?

In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, protests erupted in the streets of the Western world. The protestors, emboldened by hate and vile antisemitism, marched in solidarity with those on Team Terror. It wasn’t just a couple bad eggs marching out of ignorance, but thousands demanding blood out of conviction.

It was jarring to witness: enraged reprobates calling for genocide against the Jewish people.

But with the hate on the streets enabled by elected officials, you would think Canadians could rely on the boys in blue to uphold the law. Cops are supposed to be impartial, are they not? they have sworn an oath to serve and protect.

Sadly, those days have come and gone in metropolitan hubs like Toronto and Montreal. When it comes to dealing with the violent Islamo-Nazis, it is no longer about enforcing the law, but rather, keeping the peace.

And what does “keeping the peace” actually mean? Well, it means accommodating the Islamists who despise the freedoms of the West. It also means turning a blind eye to calls for genocide, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada. 

When it comes to members of the independent, non-Trudeau-funded media, we get arrested – sometimes at the request of the hateful mob. Unbelievable!

PETITION: Deport Hamas!

43,628 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.

Will you sign?

Pro-Hamas terrorists that are not citizens are rampaging through the streets of every major Western democracy.

Latest News

Rebel News has rented billboard trucks to drive around major cities including New York, Washington DC, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal calling on the government to deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies! Please chip in a donation to help us cover the rental and logistics costs. Donations will also help cover the cost of the security guards we have to hire to protect the billboard truck and our reporters from being attacked by radical pro-Hamas agitators.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-29 21:00:42 -0500 Flag
    Pissy-stinians more like. I’m way past enraged how these foreigners and their useful idiots are spewing hatred with no arrests and not even a warning not to block streets. We’re seeing the emergence of mob rule. So we need our own mob to confront two-tiered policing. Were I able to, I’d go and stand with David, Ezra, and the pro-Israel protesters.