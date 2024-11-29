Canada is ripe with thuggery — can we be saved?

GUEST: Sue Ann Levy, senior reporter for True North Centre on the state of Toronto and rise of terrorism support in the streets.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies dives into another edition of Canada's two-tier policing.

In the land of maple syrup, hockey, and incessant left-wing activism, Officer Friendly has been phased out by the Bad Lieutenant.

Today, thuggery is not penalized – depending on your tribe and politics. Simply put: law enforcement refuses to enforce the law indiscriminately. Can anything be done to fix this sordid situation?

BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested.



If you want to contribute to help us pay for Ezra’s legal defence and assurance, please donate here.… pic.twitter.com/W9Nh2XXcrG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, protests erupted in the streets of the Western world. The protestors, emboldened by hate and vile antisemitism, marched in solidarity with those on Team Terror. It wasn’t just a couple bad eggs marching out of ignorance, but thousands demanding blood out of conviction.

It was jarring to witness: enraged reprobates calling for genocide against the Jewish people.

But with the hate on the streets enabled by elected officials, you would think Canadians could rely on the boys in blue to uphold the law. Cops are supposed to be impartial, are they not? they have sworn an oath to serve and protect.

🚨BREAKING: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for reporting on a Hamas hate rally!



When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.



Watch this insanity — and help us fight back.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/Erh45zZC7K — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 16, 2024

Sadly, those days have come and gone in metropolitan hubs like Toronto and Montreal. When it comes to dealing with the violent Islamo-Nazis, it is no longer about enforcing the law, but rather, keeping the peace.

And what does “keeping the peace” actually mean? Well, it means accommodating the Islamists who despise the freedoms of the West. It also means turning a blind eye to calls for genocide, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

When it comes to members of the independent, non-Trudeau-funded media, we get arrested – sometimes at the request of the hateful mob. Unbelievable!

Our reporter Alexa Lavoie was attacked by a Hamas thug on Sunday who has repeatedly harassed Rebel News journalists out in the field.



If you can identify this criminal, we’ll pay you a $180 reward — we need your help! https://t.co/q9Ur4bg0TV pic.twitter.com/sxubr2qpPg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 19, 2024

PETITION: Deport Hamas! 43,628 signatures Goal: 50,000 signatures It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.

