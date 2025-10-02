Rebel News caught suspected Antifa church attacker (INSIDE the Defence department?!)
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra meets up with Rebel News’ Quebec Bureau Chief Alexa Lavoie and producer Guillaume Roy.
Rebel News has identified Gabriel Lepage, a Canadian military employee, as the suspected Antifa operative linked to a smoke bomb attack at a Montreal church.
On July 25, during a Sean Feucht worship service, Lepage allegedly bypassed police, entered Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal, and deployed two smoke bombs on stage.
Alexa recounts her tense on-the-ground confrontation with Lepage, where masked Antifa militants appeared and attempted to intimidate and assault her.
We’ll bring you exclusive footage of that encounter and reveal how Rebel News pieced together the evidence that police, mainstream media, and our government chose to ignore.