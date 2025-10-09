Carney returns empty-handed from critical Trump trade meeting

Trade discussions continued, focusing on US-Canada tariffs in the automotive and steel sectors.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Note: Tonight's episode will be published shortly.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, will Mark Carney ever deliver for Canada? He discussed trade, tariffs, and global conflict at the White House for a second time this week — with no trade deal in sight.

During talks, Trump asserted his administration will reverse policies that harm the U.S. economy, emphasizing his desire for domestic production and the "natural conflict" with Canada's similar goals.

Responding to a reporter's question about Canadians avoiding U.S. travel due to tariffs, Trump noted Americans also shun Canadian cars. He credited his policies, including tariffs and the recent election, for significant U.S. economic investment. 

Trump also touted zero illegal southern border crossings for four months, curbing drug trafficking and benefiting both the U.S. and Canada. 

Meanwhile, Carney praised Trump as a "transformative president," citing his economic successes, increased NATO defense spending, and peace efforts, especially in the Middle East post-October 7th.

He also highlighted Canada as America’s second-largest trading partner and largest foreign investor, stressing cooperation. Both leaders committed to a beneficial trade agreement, with Trump mentioning a collaborative "golden dome" protective mechanism.

Trump concluded by hailing Carney as a "world-class leader" and tough negotiator, crediting him with Canada's electoral success and anticipating positive discussion outcomes.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-09 20:29:21 -0400 Flag
    Somebody goofed. It isn’t August 29th today.