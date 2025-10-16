U.K. Bans Jewish Fans from Soccer Match Amidst Safety Concerns, Political Agitation

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the U.K. controversially banned Jewish fans from attending a friendly soccer match between Aston Villa and Israeli team Maccabee Tel Aviv, citing police inability to guarantee their safety.

This decision follows growing concerns over unrest in Birmingham, a city with a significant Muslim population and a history of electing Muslim MPs who have openly supported a "lend your vote to Gaza" platform.

Birmingham, the UK's second-largest city, has a substantial Muslim community, with five out of six local MPs being Muslim. These MPs, including Ayub Khan, successfully campaigned in the last election on a platform focused on Gaza, effectively forming an "Islamic party."

This political shift has empowered figures like Khan, who initiated a petition to ban the Israeli team from playing in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Police, responding to the petition and "concerns over unrest," requested that Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters be barred from the Europa League game on November 6th. This recommendation is expected to be upheld by UEFA, the competition's organizer. The decision has sparked outrage, with critics questioning if the police are unwilling or unable to protect Jewish fans and if the ban is a political capitulation to agitators.

MP Ayub Khan openly celebrated the news, tweeting, "I welcome the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa. Well done to all those that signed our petition." This further fueled debate about whether the ban was a result of genuine safety threats or political pressure.

The incident highlights a growing concern in the U.K. and other Western nations regarding the balance between freedom of expression, public safety, and the challenges of integrating diverse communities while upholding democratic values.

Amid U.K. government pledges to combat antisemitism, including Labour leader Keir Starmer's call for a national effort, the Home Office has committed £10 million to protect Jewish institutions, stating, "No one should have to live a life in fear because of the faith they practice."

GUEST: Ezra showcases Avi Yemini's latest reporting with Tommy Robinson in Israel.