Dublin Protests: Rebel News Pepper-Sprayed Amid Mass Migration Uprising

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid fills in for Ezra, who’s on assignment in Dublin — and caught in the chaos.

Ezra and Rebel videographer Lincoln Jay were covering protests outside the Citywest Hotel, where fury erupted after reports that a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an asylum seeker.

They weren’t alone — hundreds of Irish citizens took to the streets, demanding justice and safety for their children. Riot police moved in, pepper spray filled the air, and Ezra and Lincoln were caught right in the middle of it. And a police car burned.

But those trying to silence dissent or intimidate the press only want to distract from the real victims — that 10-year-old girl, and the people of Ireland who fear the same could happen to their own.

We won’t look away, and neither will you. That’s next on The Ezra Levant Show.