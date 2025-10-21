Dublin Protests: Rebel News Pepper-Sprayed Amid Mass Migration Uprising

Fury erupts after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an asylum seeker in Ireland.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid fills in for Ezra, who’s on assignment in Dublin — and caught in the chaos.

Ezra and Rebel videographer Lincoln Jay were covering protests outside the Citywest Hotel, where fury erupted after reports that a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an asylum seeker.

They weren’t alone — hundreds of Irish citizens took to the streets, demanding justice and safety for their children. Riot police moved in, pepper spray filled the air, and Ezra and Lincoln were caught right in the middle of it. And a police car burned.

But those trying to silence dissent or intimidate the press only want to distract from the real victims — that 10-year-old girl, and the people of Ireland who fear the same could happen to their own.

We won’t look away, and neither will you. That’s next on The Ezra Levant Show.

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Ezra Levant and his cameraman Lincoln Jay are flying overnight to Dublin to report on the horrific assault of a 10-year-old girl outside Ireland’s largest migrant hotel — a facility purchased with €158 million in taxpayer funds and now housing 2,000 migrant men.

While the state-funded media offers sanitized coverage, Rebel News is going directly to the scene to document what’s happening on the ground, speak with local residents, and expose what the political class wants hidden.

Since Rebel receives no government funding, this mission depends entirely on viewers. Please chip in to help us cover the cost of this important reporting.

