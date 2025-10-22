Ezra's Final Thoughts on the Chaos in Dublin

Ezra recounts one of the wildest days of his life, reporting on clashes between protesters and police in Dublin.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses mass migration protests in Ireland after an eventful day in Dublin.

Dublin is the primary battleground in a significant struggle against mass immigration. It's especially severe in Ireland due to the country's small size, with a population of roughly five million, and a history of ethnic homogeneity.

Today, parts of the country are a "refugee camp" — where fake refugee claimants are housed in luxury hotels on the taxpayer's dime.

In Dublin, the Citywest migrant hotel has become a hotspot for crime, including an alleged rape inside the hotel that sparked a mass riot yesterday.

Ezra was on the ground reporting on the clashes between protesters and police, and reflected on what he called one of the wildest days of his life...

Migrant Reports

Latest News

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Ezra Levant and his cameraman Lincoln Jay have flown to Dublin to report on the horrific assault of a 10-year-old girl outside Ireland’s largest migrant hotel — a facility purchased with €158 million in taxpayer funds and now housing 2,000 migrant men.

While the state-funded media offers sanitized coverage, Rebel News is going directly to the scene to document what’s happening on the ground, speak with local residents, and expose what the political class wants hidden.

Since Rebel receives no government funding, this mission depends entirely on viewers. Please chip in to help us cover the cost of this important reporting.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-22 21:17:35 -0400 Flag
    They’re freeloaders, Ezra, FREELOADERS! I know you’re supposed to call these grifters “migrants” as if they’re some species of migratory animals but they’re not. They’re freeloaders pure and simple. And shame on those who let these cheats into Ireland.