Ezra's Final Thoughts on the Chaos in Dublin

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses mass migration protests in Ireland after an eventful day in Dublin.

Dublin is the primary battleground in a significant struggle against mass immigration. It's especially severe in Ireland due to the country's small size, with a population of roughly five million, and a history of ethnic homogeneity.

Today, parts of the country are a "refugee camp" — where fake refugee claimants are housed in luxury hotels on the taxpayer's dime.

In Dublin, the Citywest migrant hotel has become a hotspot for crime, including an alleged rape inside the hotel that sparked a mass riot yesterday.

Ezra was on the ground reporting on the clashes between protesters and police, and reflected on what he called one of the wildest days of his life...