Ezra's Final Thoughts on the Chaos in Dublin
Ezra recounts one of the wildest days of his life, reporting on clashes between protesters and police in Dublin.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses mass migration protests in Ireland after an eventful day in Dublin.
Dublin is the primary battleground in a significant struggle against mass immigration. It's especially severe in Ireland due to the country's small size, with a population of roughly five million, and a history of ethnic homogeneity.
Today, parts of the country are a "refugee camp" — where fake refugee claimants are housed in luxury hotels on the taxpayer's dime.
In Dublin, the Citywest migrant hotel has become a hotspot for crime, including an alleged rape inside the hotel that sparked a mass riot yesterday.
Ezra was on the ground reporting on the clashes between protesters and police, and reflected on what he called one of the wildest days of his life...
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-22 21:17:35 -0400 FlagThey’re freeloaders, Ezra, FREELOADERS! I know you’re supposed to call these grifters “migrants” as if they’re some species of migratory animals but they’re not. They’re freeloaders pure and simple. And shame on those who let these cheats into Ireland.