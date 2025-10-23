Japan elects first woman — a hardline conservative — as prime minister

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Japan elects Sunny Takeuchi, Japan's first female Prime Minister — a hardline conservative on immigration.

In a New York Times exposé, Takeuchi criticizes China's influence, advocates for strengthening Japan's defense, and plans to return to "Abenomics."

Her campaign channeled anti-immigrant sentiment, proposing a "command center" for foreigner issues and blaming tourists for disrespectful acts. The Japan Times reported her promise to revise immigration policies, deporting those claiming refugee status for financial motives and ensuring illegal immigrants adhere to the law.

She appointed a hardline, half-American minister born in Chicago, lending credibility to her crackdown. This minister acknowledged public anxiety from crimes and nuisances caused by a small number of foreign nationals, prioritizing public safety for economic growth without xenophobia.

Meanwhile, Japan's uniformly polite, high-trust society made me self-conscious, a stark contrast to the West's boisterousness.

Ezra’s first visit after October 7, 2023, deeply impressed him; Japan felt like an advanced civilization with remarkable aesthetics. Japan's people were Ezra's favorite aspect, a superior group, according to him, sans racism.

Streets and alleys were immaculate, free of graffiti or garbage despite few public bins. Unlike Western alleys, these were clean, safe, and often contained hidden culinary or retail treasures.

Japan offered striking tranquility; even bustling Tokyo, the world's largest city, lacked car horns or traffic jams due to its elevated highways.

In addition, their notable fashion involved smart attire as the norm and young women often dressed modestly. Traditional temples were visibly integrated into urban landscapes.