Immigrants more likely than other Canadians to say newcomers aren’t adopting Canadian values: poll

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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Sheila Gunn Reid on why first-generation immigrants are more likely than any other group of Canadians to say too many newcomers are not adopting Canadian values, according to a new Environics Institute survey.

The Focus Canada survey, conducted with the Diversity Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University, interviewed 2,000 Canadians by telephone from September 8 to 21. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

According to the full report, 63 per cent of first-generation immigrants agreed that too many immigrants are not adopting Canadian values. Agreement was 57 per cent among Canadians of the third generation or more, and 52 per cent among second-generation Canadians.

Overall, 57 per cent of Canadians agreed with the statement. That is down from 60 per cent in 2025 but up from 47 per cent in 2022.

Concern about the overall level of immigration fell more sharply. This year, 48 per cent agreed there is too much immigration to Canada and 48 per cent disagreed. In 2025, 56 per cent agreed.

Environics said public opinion “has begun to swing back toward more openness on immigration,” though views remain more negative than before the shift that began in 2023.

The survey does not explain why concern about immigration levels declined. The generational breakdown on Canadian values is reported only for 2026, so there is no comparison with earlier years for those groups.

Ottawa has been reducing immigration since 2024. Statistics Canada reported 2,558,562 non-permanent residents on April 1, down 4.4 per cent in the first quarter. Canada admitted 83,149 permanent immigrants in that quarter, down 20.2 per cent from the same period in 2025.

The reductions are smaller in some categories than federal announcements suggest. The 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan sets a target of 380,000 permanent residents for 2026, about 4 per cent below the previous target. It also includes one-time measures to grant permanent residency to about 115,000 protected persons and up to 33,000 skilled temporary workers who are already in Canada.

Temporary residents made up 6.1 per cent of the population in the second quarter, Better Dwelling reported. That is above Ottawa’s 5 per cent target, and the deadline for reaching it has been pushed back a year.

GUEST: Cory Morgan, journalist and author, on his questions to Premier Smith regarding her pushback against DEI and the latest in the West after the independence referendum.