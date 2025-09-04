Mark Carney accomplished nothing for Canada — six months on the job

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Prime Minister Mark Carney's first six months in office are under intense scrutiny. What has he actually accomplished?

Though Trudeau's influence wanes, his appointees persist under Carney, with no discernible results, according to Ezra Levant.

Melanie Joly's diplomacy is ineffective, criticized for Canada's failure to supply Europe with oil and gas due to past Liberal policies and Trudeau's pipeline refusals, leading countries like Japan and Germany to OPEC.

Canada can't supply Europe with energy, as Carney's energy minister confirmed, another Liberal corporate elite.

Ezra then mocks Joly's offer of "expertise" on Trump, given Carney removed most counter-tariffs unilaterally — during the election campaign.

Carney's win on April 28 was attributed to him stealing popular Conservative ideas, including his pivot on the carbon tax. He also lauded himself as a "Trump fighter," despite later surrendering to his southern foe.

Another controversy emerged yesterday as the PMO invited Project 2025 mastermind Kevin Roberts to his cabinet meeting, highlighting their weak attempts to compete with Trump.

Ezra suggests that Canada's political class is hollow, abandoning principles for power. "Our team will continue further engagement and discussions ... regarding Canada's economic and security relationship with the United States," the PMO wrote CBC News in a statement.

Suffice to say, Carney has achieved nothing but empty morale platitudes, on trade and otherwise.

GUEST: Rebel's Drea Humphrey on scene at the B.C. Ostrich Farm where government agents are expected to cull healthy birds.