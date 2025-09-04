Mark Carney accomplished nothing for Canada — six months on the job
Though Trudeau's influence wanes, his appointees persist under Carney, with no discernible results.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Prime Minister Mark Carney's first six months in office are under intense scrutiny. What has he actually accomplished?
Though Trudeau's influence wanes, his appointees persist under Carney, with no discernible results, according to Ezra Levant.
Melanie Joly's diplomacy is ineffective, criticized for Canada's failure to supply Europe with oil and gas due to past Liberal policies and Trudeau's pipeline refusals, leading countries like Japan and Germany to OPEC.
Canada can't supply Europe with energy, as Carney's energy minister confirmed, another Liberal corporate elite.
Ezra then mocks Joly's offer of "expertise" on Trump, given Carney removed most counter-tariffs unilaterally — during the election campaign.
Carney's win on April 28 was attributed to him stealing popular Conservative ideas, including his pivot on the carbon tax. He also lauded himself as a "Trump fighter," despite later surrendering to his southern foe.
Another controversy emerged yesterday as the PMO invited Project 2025 mastermind Kevin Roberts to his cabinet meeting, highlighting their weak attempts to compete with Trump.
Ezra suggests that Canada's political class is hollow, abandoning principles for power. "Our team will continue further engagement and discussions ... regarding Canada's economic and security relationship with the United States," the PMO wrote CBC News in a statement.
Suffice to say, Carney has achieved nothing but empty morale platitudes, on trade and otherwise.
GUEST: Rebel's Drea Humphrey on scene at the B.C. Ostrich Farm where government agents are expected to cull healthy birds.
COMMENTS
-
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-09-04 20:57:45 -0400 FlagIt is not possible to slaughter avian flu away because avian flu is in the wild bird populations which poop all over the place. The only way is to keep birds that have acquired immunity and breed them.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-09-04 20:54:13 -0400 FlagIs Melanie Joly that ignorant, or does she just not know how to speak clearly? She comes across as Canada’s version of Kamala Harris. Doug Ford, of course, is his usual, entertaining, asinine self. Imagine not knowing how to angle a bottle of booze to get it to pour.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-04 20:53:14 -0400 FlagI agree that the CFIA would be in a bad spot if they didn’t kill off those ostriches. People would stop complying with killing their chickens and reporting bird flu to the government. Since governments are loathe to admit wrong, they feel they must destroy these magnificent birds. What that bureaucracy fails to realize is that ostriches are NOT poultry. And my 14-year job with the government shows me that managers tend to be pig-headed jerks who feel they’re right and anybody challenging them is wrong.
-
-
Globalists want your l;and www.watersheddebacle.ca [email protected] Contact us and take our story
Drea call me directly