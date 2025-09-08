The Modern Left abandoned equality before the law — so the victims of crime suffered

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Canadians and Americans value equality before the law. However, the modern left abandoned it for cultural Marxism.

Ezra advocates for race-blind decisions, akin to justice as a blindfolded statue.

The world was becoming race-blind until the turn of the century, but now Martin Luther King Jr.'s "colour-blind" racial approach has unfortunately vanished.

Cultural Marxists replaced class struggle with oppressor/oppressed narratives based on characteristics like gender (radical feminism: oppressive men vs. oppressed women) and race (racial Marxism: oppressive whites vs. oppressed minorities), fostering division.

Ezra discusses a mass stabbing in Manitoba by Tyrone Simard, who killed his sister and injured others while on bail before dying in a crash.

The release of Indigenous men accused of violence, particularly against family members, whether on bail or with short sentences, is seen by some as a dangerous "do-gooder" approach by "guilty white liberals."

This perspective is criticized for politicizing and legalizing racism. The high rate of repeat offenders in cases involving murdered Indigenous women (62% were previously attacked by the same perpetrator) underscores the significant risk this poses to women.

Ezra contends the justice system prioritizes minority criminals over their victims, exemplified by Simard's sister, raising the question of who truly benefits.

The same can be said for Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed (14 times) in Charlotte by an African-American male.

GUEST: Journalist Jonathan Villeneuve aka "Right Blend" on the case of trucker Csaba Vizi.