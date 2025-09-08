The Modern Left abandoned equality before the law — so the victims of crime suffered
The justice system prioritizes minority criminals over their victims.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Canadians and Americans value equality before the law. However, the modern left abandoned it for cultural Marxism.
Ezra advocates for race-blind decisions, akin to justice as a blindfolded statue.
The world was becoming race-blind until the turn of the century, but now Martin Luther King Jr.'s "colour-blind" racial approach has unfortunately vanished.
Cultural Marxists replaced class struggle with oppressor/oppressed narratives based on characteristics like gender (radical feminism: oppressive men vs. oppressed women) and race (racial Marxism: oppressive whites vs. oppressed minorities), fostering division.
Ezra discusses a mass stabbing in Manitoba by Tyrone Simard, who killed his sister and injured others while on bail before dying in a crash.
The release of Indigenous men accused of violence, particularly against family members, whether on bail or with short sentences, is seen by some as a dangerous "do-gooder" approach by "guilty white liberals."
This perspective is criticized for politicizing and legalizing racism. The high rate of repeat offenders in cases involving murdered Indigenous women (62% were previously attacked by the same perpetrator) underscores the significant risk this poses to women.
Ezra contends the justice system prioritizes minority criminals over their victims, exemplified by Simard's sister, raising the question of who truly benefits.
The same can be said for Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed (14 times) in Charlotte by an African-American male.
GUEST: Journalist Jonathan Villeneuve aka "Right Blend" on the case of trucker Csaba Vizi.
COMMENTS
-
Peter Graf commented 2025-09-08 23:09:36 -0400 FlagExactly !! I guess I just don’t get it. ‘Normal’ people get outraged at such news and want to take some action to equalize the offense by both punishing the criminal for the offense as well as to protect the public from any further possible offenses. But as it regards these hard-core ‘lefties’, something in either their ‘brains’ and/or ‘souls’ are so corrupt as to not have the ability to ‘register’ the truth of what’s actually going on, but rather, they seem to instinctively take the opposing side to that of ‘common sense’ even to the extent of literally supporting violent crime. They believe that white is black and black is white.
It was to this type of corruption of the mind and soul that Christ addressed himself when he spoke to the political and religious leaders of his day as he preached from the podium in Matt. 23:33, “You serpents, you brood of vipers, how are you to escape being sentenced to hell ?” One can hear the emotion of his angry cry 2000 years later at the corrupt leaders of his day. If one reads the complete context of Matt. 23, you will see he prefaced this statement with a variety of other ones detailing the complete extent of their hypocrisy, and each sentence ends in an apostrophe !!!! Boom!! It seems not much has changed in 2000 years.
When the truth can no longer reach us and when we actively fight against it, we have indeed become the ‘enemies of God’, and there will indeed be hell to pay for that in a time to come.
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-08 22:29:12 -0400 FlagAs usual, the left keeps making excuses for the criminal.
-
Peter Graf commented 2025-09-08 21:31:26 -0400 FlagFor all those Trump haters out there, President Trump took time today to acknowledge this case and to extend his sympathies to the grieving family.
This case will undoubtedly affect his decisions going forward on the federal intervention in America’s cities for the reduction of violent crime and especially as it applies in those ‘blue’ states and ‘sanctuary cities’ where these type of crimes have now become ‘sanctioned’ by the Soros-sponsored local criminal justice systems and which have therefore concurrently become commonplace.
The unindicted party: The brain-washed and now blood-drenched WOKE judge who released this repeat offender back onto the streets.
New laws are needed to bring accountability to such judges who disregard the public safety.
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1965071171344376107
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-08 21:25:51 -0400 FlagStop crime by punishing criminals. The socialist way rewards criminality. Logic dictates that the best outcome is to stop criminality.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-08 21:24:30 -0400 FlagLeftists are everything they accuse conservatives of. Worse yet, they can’t understand why socialism keeps failing to benefit the people. Free market capitalism takes advantage of the human need to become somebody. Most folks want to be better off than their parents and to leave a legacy for their children. But socialism is anti-human and inhumane.