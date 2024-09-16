Trudeau dishes out $2 billion contract to buy votes in Quebec

  • Rebel News
  • September 16, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why did Justin Trudeau choose a Quebec company for his new rural internet scheme?

Elon Musk, I've got a question for you: If we're trying to bring internet to Canada's vast north, do you think we should use Starlink? Or do you think Trudeau should waste taxpayer dollars to reinvent the wheel? 

On Friday, the Trudeau government announced a $2.14 billion loan to fund Telesat Lightspeed, a Quebec company, to connect more remote communities to the internet. It will serve as Canada’s largest ever space program, supporting 2,000 jobs nationwide.

A Quebec company. Really? Meanwhile, Starlink is cheap, and proven to work right now.

"We’re putting Canada at the forefront of opportunity, with a fair chance for everyone to succeed," Trudeau said in a news release.

In 2016, 84% of Canadians had access to high-speed Internet. In 2022, that figure rose to almost 94%. A $2.14 billion repayable loan sounds pricy to bridge the gap further when Starlink is already available.

The contract involves building a broadband satellite network during the most opportune time for the prime minister. Hardworking taxpayers are left holding the bill while Trudeau attempts to save face amid declining popularity. 

On Monday, one of Canada's two by-elections is nestled in the Liberal heartland of Montreal, amounting to nothing more than an expensive vote grab.

News Analysis Canada Trudeau Must Resign Government Waste
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.