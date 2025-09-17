U.S. Antifa terror ban forthcoming after Charlie Kirk's assassination

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses Charlie Kirk's assassination, believing it was meant to stop his rise and demoralize his movement. Turning Point, Kirk's organization, gained support and donations despite the circumstances, and his widow, Erika Kirk, remains resolute.

Ezra emphasizes that while fear exists, courage—the proper management of fear—prevails. The assassination, carried out by a transgender extremist linked to a violent cell, has put the left on the defensive.

Ezra initially thought it was a professional hit due to its precision, but it appears to be an act of political terrorism.

Andy Ngo, a reporter, identified the killer as part of "Trans-fa," transgender individuals allied with Antifa in a "violent war against cisgenderism," a phenomenon also seen in Canada with violent threats against figures like J.K. Rowling.

An Antifa website, now removed but screenshotted by Ngo, discussed counteracting vigils for Charlie Kirk. He viewed their "black bloc" tactics as counterproductive at these events, which included families and children, as it fueled conservative narratives of persecution.

Antifa is seeking more creative ways to create divisions on the right, even noting existing conflicts between neo-Nazis and conservatives.

Ezra expects Trump will ban Antifa as a terrorist group. Their violent rhetoric is becoming less acceptable, even in universities, with professors who cheered Kirk's murder being suspended.

Ezra also highlights the impact in Canada, with vigils for Kirk and some individuals facing consequences for supporting his murder. The U.S. intends to ban entry to foreigners who support the murder of Americans, a right he supports for America.