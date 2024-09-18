An in-depth look at Alberta's 'better late than never' mass immigration reversal with Lorne Gunter

  • September 18, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Lorne Gunter joins Ezra Levant to discuss Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith's recent statements on mass immigration.

Justin Trudeau has gone absolutely bonkers in the last few years with immigration. The numbers have quadrupled. It's astounding to hear that more than 2 million people were brought to Canada last year.

You might say, well, that's not true; only half a million of those people were immigrants. However, the term 'immigrants' only includes the people who apply to immigrate to Canada. It does not include the more than 1 million people on student visas. It does not include the 750,000 temporary foreign workers. And then there's the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers. It all adds up.

Maybe the raw numbers have finally begun to sink in because the provinces are starting to speak up.

Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, has largely been silent on matters of immigration. But she weighed in the other day with a televised address to Albertans, and it was a bold statement. 

Our good friend Lorne Gunter, senior columnist for the Edmonton Sun, joins us to talk about it. Take a listen.

GUEST: Lorne Gunter, senior columnist for the Edmonton Sun.

