Trudeau's censorship regime denies Rebel a news license

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News is suing Justin Trudeau after denying us a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO) news licence.

In free countries, readers get to decide which journalists to trust. But in Trudeau’s Canada, that’s now a government decision, and Trudeau hand-picks the censorship panel making the decision.

Trudeau has spent millions of dollars censoring us, including creating this well-paid censorship panel, clearly built with us in mind.

We shouldn’t be in court at all, because there shouldn’t be a Trudeau censorship committee in the first place. And the terrifying part of it is: that censorship committee is part of the Canada Revenue Agency.

What’s extra-gross is the silence from mainstream media journalists. Most Canadian journalists have been bought off by Trudeau. If they work for the CBC, they get 100% of their pay from Trudeau. And even if they work for the “private” news media, they get, on average, a $30,000 subsidy from Trudeau.

DARK DAY: Federal Court sides with Trudeau censorship ruling against Rebel News



Grave news for freedom of the press: the Federal Court of Canada just upheld an atrocious ruling by Justin Trudeau’s hand-picked censorship committee, denying Rebel News a Qualified Canadian… pic.twitter.com/RhQWfRq62M — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2024

Rebel News publishes thousands of news stories every year. And the busiest time in our history was during the trucker convoy, back in February, 2022. We were publishing up to twenty stories a day, almost all of it from the ground — in Ottawa, Windsor, Coutts and other protest places. We were the window on the trucker convoy for the whole world. That month, we actually had more viewers than the CBC state broadcaster gets on an average month.

But here’s how Trudeau’s censorship committee described that three-week period of time: “only 2% of the items during the aforementioned period constituted original news content.” Huh? Only 2% was original news content? What does that even mean? What else do they think we do over here? We’re not covering sports or the weather.

That’s madness.

But the judge accepted that bizarre claim and used it as a reason to deny us a QCJO licence.

We’ve got to fight back. We’ve got to appeal.