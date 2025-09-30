Ask a Jew Anything! Ezra Levant challenges antisemitism on Infowars

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra joins Alex Jones on Infowars for a “Jew & A” segment.

Ezra begins by discussing the fallout from Charlie Kirk's political assassination and rising antisemitism in the U.S. and Canada.

The Rebel News publisher presented the pro-America, freedom-oriented perspective, emphasizing open discussion in response to left-leaning attempts to suppress debate.

Ezra then took calls from viewers and discussed the most pressing issues of the day during Tuesday's livestream from Austin, Texas.