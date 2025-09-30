Ask a Jew Anything! Ezra Levant challenges antisemitism on Infowars

The Rebel News publisher presented the pro-America, freedom-oriented perspective.

Ezra Levant
  |   September 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra joins Alex Jones on Infowars for a “Jew & A” segment.

Ezra begins by discussing the fallout from Charlie Kirk's political assassination and rising antisemitism in the U.S. and Canada.

The Rebel News publisher presented the pro-America, freedom-oriented perspective, emphasizing open discussion in response to left-leaning attempts to suppress debate.

Ezra then took calls from viewers and discussed the most pressing issues of the day during Tuesday's livestream from Austin, Texas.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-30 21:24:25 -0400
    That’s a good point about putting “the” in front of the names of groups. Not all Jews are bad and not all Jews are good. It’s the same with skin colours and ethnicities. Even disabled folks are different. It’s why I hate pandering to communities. Dividing people into communities sounds apartheid to me. Are we not all citizens and immigrants?.