Ask a Jew Anything! Ezra Levant challenges antisemitism on Infowars
The Rebel News publisher presented the pro-America, freedom-oriented perspective.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra joins Alex Jones on Infowars for a “Jew & A” segment.
Ezra begins by discussing the fallout from Charlie Kirk's political assassination and rising antisemitism in the U.S. and Canada.
Ezra then took calls from viewers and discussed the most pressing issues of the day during Tuesday's livestream from Austin, Texas.
Ezra then took calls from viewers and discussed the most pressing issues of the day during Tuesday's livestream from Austin, Texas.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-30 21:24:25 -0400That’s a good point about putting “the” in front of the names of groups. Not all Jews are bad and not all Jews are good. It’s the same with skin colours and ethnicities. Even disabled folks are different. It’s why I hate pandering to communities. Dividing people into communities sounds apartheid to me. Are we not all citizens and immigrants?.