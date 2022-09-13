Trudeau doesn't have a lot to throw at Poilievre, but he knows he has the MSM on his side

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando) discussed new Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and the reaction from Liberals. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a speech congratulating Poilievre that immediately took on a warning tone as he described the new Conservative leaders' policy proposals as irresponsible and reckless.

EZRA: There's a lot of gaslighting in there though, Spencer. And when he says 'hey, we can't exploit fears and pit people against each other' — aren't you the prime minister who said there's no room for unvaxxed people in our country, and should we even tolerate those people, and you're not allowed on a train, you can't sit next to me because you've got cooties? It's a bit of chutzpah for this guy to say, don't exploit fears and pit people against each other. But he thinks that people will forget. He thinks people will forget. And maybe he's right.

SPENCER: Yeah, I think that's the confidence of somebody who knows that he's managed to get much of the establishment media to be co-opted by government funding and dependence on the state... He knows that much of the current media structure is on his side... I think that's why he feels that he can get away with so much of the gaslighting and the dishonest rhetoric. He thinks he's got a big structure there to support him and it's true, he does.