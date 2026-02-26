EZRA LEVANT | The night Irish villagers vanished into Muslim slavery

About this Episode

In the early hours of June 20, 1631, the village of Baltimore in County Cork, Ireland, was emptied of its people: kidnaped by Muslim slave traders. More than 100 men, women and children were seized and shipped to the slave markets of Algiers. By dawn, Baltimore was a ghost village.

The victims were forced into brutal labour or sold into domestic and sexual slavery. A handful were ransomed. Most were never heard from again.

This was not an isolated crime. Historians estimate that between the 16th and 19th centuries, over a million Europeans were captured in raids stretching from Ireland to Iceland and deep into the Mediterranean. Coastal communities lived in fear of corsair ships appearing on the horizon. Even the young United States would later fight the Barbary States in the early 1800s to stop attacks on its shipping.

Yet this chapter rarely features in modern conversations about slavery. We rightly remember the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade. But Europe’s own experience of large-scale enslavement has largely faded from public consciousness. Baltimore’s story complicates the simplistic narratives many prefer.

