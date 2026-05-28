EZRA LEVANT | Self-inflicted collapse: Why Western cities now resemble post-war ruins

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looks at a troubling trend across the West, where cities increasingly resemble war zones without war—and why some activists are cheering it on. Across Western cities, a familiar and troubling picture is coming into focus: filthy fountains, graffiti-covered statues, tent encampments in public parks, open-air drug use, and garbage piling up. What was once unthinkable is now being framed by some as progress.

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