Fact check: 'If only First Nations could vote, Alberta would already be independent'

While many chiefs, Indigenous organizations, and political leaders have publicly opposed separatist efforts, polling suggests there is significant openness toward Alberta independence among some Indigenous Albertans themselves.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 20, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

A large Mainstreet Research survey found that First Nations respondents were among the strongest supporters of Alberta's independence.

According to the publicly shared polling data from a 3,000-person survey commissioned by Act for Alberta:

  • 46% of First Nations respondents said they would vote for Alberta to leave Canada,
  • 41% said they would remain,
  • and 13% were undecided.

That support level was higher than among white respondents in the same survey.

The numbers complicate one of the dominant media narratives surrounding Alberta sovereignty: that Indigenous Albertans are uniformly opposed to the movement.

Many chiefs, Indigenous organizations, and political leaders have publicly opposed separatist efforts and raised concerns about treaty relationships and constitutional obligations. That remains true.

But polling suggests there is also substantial support — or at minimum significant openness — toward Alberta independence among some Indigenous Albertans themselves.

That reality is rarely reflected in national coverage, where Indigenous opinion is often presented as politically unanimous.

The polling also challenges repeated claims that support for Alberta sovereignty exists only among older rural conservatives or a narrow political fringe.

Verdict: Incomplete media framing

Media coverage frequently presents Indigenous opposition to Alberta independence as universal. Available polling data suggests the reality is far more politically divided and nuanced.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.