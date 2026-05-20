Fact check: 'If only First Nations could vote, Alberta would already be independent'

A large Mainstreet Research survey found that First Nations respondents were among the strongest supporters of Alberta's independence.

According to the publicly shared polling data from a 3,000-person survey commissioned by Act for Alberta:

46% of First Nations respondents said they would vote for Alberta to leave Canada,

41% said they would remain,

and 13% were undecided.

That support level was higher than among white respondents in the same survey.

If the only people who were allowed to vote in the referendum were First Nations, Alberta would be independent by now. https://t.co/mhTSZY6Btx — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 20, 2026

The numbers complicate one of the dominant media narratives surrounding Alberta sovereignty: that Indigenous Albertans are uniformly opposed to the movement.

Many chiefs, Indigenous organizations, and political leaders have publicly opposed separatist efforts and raised concerns about treaty relationships and constitutional obligations. That remains true.

ACFN Celebrates Court Decision Rejecting Independence Referendum Process pic.twitter.com/mbeQwgsuQT — Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (@ACFN_KaiTaile) May 13, 2026

But polling suggests there is also substantial support — or at minimum significant openness — toward Alberta independence among some Indigenous Albertans themselves.

That reality is rarely reflected in national coverage, where Indigenous opinion is often presented as politically unanimous.

The polling also challenges repeated claims that support for Alberta sovereignty exists only among older rural conservatives or a narrow political fringe.

Verdict: Incomplete media framing

Media coverage frequently presents Indigenous opposition to Alberta independence as universal. Available polling data suggests the reality is far more politically divided and nuanced.