Farmers war with Quebec separatists over supply management bill

The Government of Alberta is at odds with the Bloc Québécois over supply-chain legislation that would bar dairy, poultry and eggs from future free trade deals.

Should the Trudeau government pass Bill C-282, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act, it would “hamper Canada's ability to negotiate trade agreements that expand market access to benefit the broader agriculture industry,” reads an emailed statement to CBC News.

“Canada is a trusted and principled trade partner and negotiator around the world. This bill would undermine Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner,” wrote Matt Jones, Alberta's minister of jobs, economy and trade.

The Bloc earlier said it would give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a confidence and supply agreement after the NDP repudiated their coalition deal on September 4. But support won’t come cheap, said Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien.

Among their priorities include passing Bill C-282 to uphold dairy, poultry and egg quotas. If it does not become law by October 29, “the Bloc will initiate discussions with the other opposition parties in order to bring down the government,” the Party said in a prior statement.

The bill remains under review in the Senate. After receiving support from 262 MPs in June 2023, the bill was then referred to the Senate committee on foreign affairs and international trade in April 2024.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng twice wrote to the Senate for an update. “Senate committees direct their own proceedings as does the Senate itself,” replied Sen. Peter Boehm, who chairs the Senate committee on foreign affairs and international trade.

“The Committee, part of an independent chamber of Parliament, will continue, as it has, to conduct a fair, balanced and timely study of this consequential — and highly-politicized — legislation,” he wrote the Trudeau government.

A clause-by-clause review of the bill is scheduled for the first week of November. The Bloc’s critic for agriculture, reminded the federal government their ultimatum expires next week.

“I think a phone call from the prime minister [to the senators] is needed and that’s not happening,” Bloc Agriculture critic Yves Perron said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Alberta continues to call on the feds to “keep trade markets open and supply chains moving” across Canada. The current supply chain permits the government to set prices and limit imports.

Members of the beef and cattle sector were “disheartened” after federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay joined Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet for a rally on Parliament Hill earlier this month to support Bill C-282.

“[The] public gathering [was] in support of a bill that seeks to undermine and threaten the interests of the majority of Canada's agri-food industry, as well as all export-dependent sectors that fuel the Canadian economy,” reads a statement from provincial cattle organizations from across Canada.

“[Those] actions were unprecedented and should be alarming to every business and sector of the Canadian economy,” it said.

A spokesperson for MacAulay confirmed he is looking to preserve the supply management system, but ensured Canadian farmers would be treated fairly during any future trade agreements.

“When he was first named minister of agriculture and agri-food in 2015, Canada's agricultural exports were at $56 billion. Today, we've increased that number to almost $100 billion, and Minister MacAulay wants to see that number continue to rise, while protecting and defending our supply-managed farmers,” wrote Annie Cullinan, director of communications in MacAulay's office.

On October 8, Alberta Beef Producers, Alberta Pork, the Alberta Cattle Feeders' Association and Team Alberta Crops expressed “deep concern” with the bill in a letter to Minister Jokes.

“This bill not only prioritizes the economic interests of one specific sector but has the potential to severely harm all other export-driven industries across Canada, especially here in Alberta,” the letter reads.

Alberta's exports to the U.S. totalled $162.2 billion last year, accounting for 89.6% of total provincial exports.

The letter also stipulates the province exported $17.9 billion in agriculture and agrifood products in 2023, including more than half of Alberta’s beef and significant portions of its pork and grain.

“C-282 is disastrous trade policy for a diversified province like Alberta, and for the country as a whole, which depends heavily on export markets,” it continues.