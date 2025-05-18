WARNING! Farmers, Residents Sound Alarm over Risky Battery Project on Farmland

A rural community in North Glengarry, Ontario, is resisting a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) on farmland, expressing concerns about potential harm to their animals, land, water, and their way of life.

"In a situation like that, there will be 30 seconds and then the smoke will be over here," warned Josef Odermatt, a farmer who lives next to the proposed site. “I asked the BESS president, ‘Would you come and help me get 400 animals out of the barn?’ and they had no answer.” He added, “Cows are so sensible... just a little smoke, they go crazy. We had cows from two barn fires — they’re losing calves, it’s hard to rebreed.”

Residents say they were left out of key consultations. “Nobody in the community was there,” said Richard Russell. “We haven’t been properly consulted... this should be revisited.”

The environmental and safety risks are substantial. “We have an aquifer about a kilometer away,” Russell added. “If that gets into the water table, we’re all grossed up. We’re going to be on bottled water — for how long?”

Fire safety and emergency preparedness are also major concerns. “Voluntary firefighters have not been trained,” said Aline Daniele. “They reverted their answer to say, ‘Oh well, we are going to train them on site.’”

Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition explained, “Once [LFP batteries] ignite, they’re much more toxic... hydrogen fluoride, explosive hydrogen gas. But the company said, ‘The test results are proprietary, we won’t share it.’”

“This isn’t just about power,” said Russell. “This is about our food, our safety, and our future — and nobody’s listening.”