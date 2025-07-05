Federal board bans new plaques honouring Sir John A. Macdonald

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park, Ont., has been unboarded after being covered for five years following repeated vandalism in 2020. The statue's second unveiling came shortly before a closed-door ruling by a federal board blocked the installation of any new plaques honouring Canada's first prime minister, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed the ruling—and the truth about the history of Canada you're not liable to hear.

"This whole erasing of our history and cherry picking and… putting it to a standard… as though it fits today… It's just an attack on the country itself and our identity," said Drea.

"We are only supposed to see it through a 2025, woke worldview, and we are not to understand that things are far more nuanced and detailed than the Left would have us believe," Sheila added. "And that's why they don't want us knowing things about our own history and who these people are. They just want to cancel them and then rewrite history in their own way."