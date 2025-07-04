🔴 Sir John A too 'controversial', Record low exports to US, Vax injury data hidden | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Canada's Historic Sites and Monuments Board declaring the country's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, as being too “polarizing and controversial” to be featured on any new plaques.
Plus, amid ongoing trade disputes with the United States, Canadian exports south of the border have continued to trend downward, while picking up to other countries. Will Prime Minister Carney be able to hash out a trade deal with President Trump? Or will Canada continue looking elsewhere?
And finally, controversy surrounds the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program, with managers concealing the numbers and amount paid to those who were harmed by vaccines.
